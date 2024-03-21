Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

New Disney Lorcana 2-Player Illumineer's Quest Deep Trouble Set Debuts

Step back into the world of Disney Lorcana as Ravensburger has revealed some new information on some upcoming new sets

Article Summary Ravensburger announces Disney Lorcana Set 4 and cooperative game set for release in May.

Illumineer’s Quest Deep Trouble is a co-op game where players face off Ursula's challenges.

The set includes two player decks with Mulan and Yen Sid, plus a unique Ursula deck.

Available at Local Card Shops on May 17, general release on May 31, priced at $59.99.

Disney Lorcana fans are eating well this week as Ravensburger has announced Set 4 is arriving this May with Ursula's Return. However, that is not all arriving for fans collections, as the first Disney Lorcana TCG cooperative game is also debuting with the Illumineer's Quest Deep Trouble. This special set will allow players to take on the might of Ursula by themselves or as a team. A lot of cooperative game sets have been arriving from Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh, and having Disney join in on the fun is a welcome addition. Ursula's power increases throughout the game, and four different difficulties will be featured in Deep Trouble, making it perfect for new and master players.

Deep Trouble will include two pre-constructed player decks that will feature Disney's Mulan and Yen Sid, along with other cards found in the first four Lorcana waves. Even Ursula herself will get her very own deck that will feature unique card backs, which only adds to the magic of this set. It does appear that some of these cards will be considered variants and will number past the usual 204 mark. New prebuilt Lorcana games like this will be welcoming to many fans, and if this one does well, it would not be surprising to see more in the future. Disney Lorcana fans will be able to purchase Illumineer's Quest Deep Trouble for $59.99 with a May 17 release at Local Card Shops alongside Ursula's Return and a general release on May 31, 2024.

Disney Lorcana TCG Illumineer's Quest Deep Trouble

"Players can either team up with friends or undertake a solo mission to defeat the glimmer of Ursula and save Lorcana in the Illumineer's Quest "Deep Trouble," the first Disney Lorcana TCG cooperative game. The game follows the Illumineers as they track down the malevolent glimmer Ursula to her lair at the edge of Lorcana. Unfortunately, Ursula has been preparing for the Illumineers' arrival by entangling other glimmers with mind control as well as causing natural disasters to create seemingly impossible obstacles."

"It will take every bit of the Illumineers' skill and teamwork to keep Ursula from cementing her hold on the realm of Lorcana. The game includes a guided gameplay area for Ursula, two preconstructed Disney Lorcana TCG player decks (featuring Disney's Mulan and Yen Sid and built with cards from the first four Disney Lorcana TCG sets) and a fierce Ursula deck. This sea witch plays by her own rules."

