Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: TVC Legacy of Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack Revealed by Hasbro

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro’s final Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy figures including the legacy of Anakin Skywalker

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack, showcasing his evolution from Jedi to Sith.

This exclusive set features Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith-inspired designs.

Pre-orders for the Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack open on December 18.

Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney will offer this must-have 3-pack for collectors in Spring 2025.

The Star Wars Gift the Galaxy campaign is coming to an end as the last set of collectible reveals are finally here. Hasbro did not hold back this time around as they unveiled their new The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack. Witness and collect the rise and fall of one of the galaxy's legendary Jedi and Sith with an impressive 3-pack. Three versions of Anakin are featured here, starting with his appearance in the Clone War with updated details and a soft good cape. Things then take a wicked turn as he embraces the dark side with his Revenge of the Sith-inspired figure, which will come with a red lightsaber.

This addition of a red lightsaber would also help collectors display his fight between Ahsoka and the World Between Worlds. Lastly, the Return the Jedi Darth Vader is ready to be redeemed and is embracing the lighting with this release. Vader will have a translucent head and lightning effect to help capture his decision to take down the Emperor. All three figures are placed in a slick 3-pack box set, and it will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive release with a Spring 2025 release date. Pre-orders are set to arrive today, December 18, at 1 PM EST on Pulse, with a later release on shopDisney.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ANAKIN SKYWALKER 3-PACK

A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker was a caring and compassionate Jedi. But his deep fear of loss led him to become Sith Lord Darth Vader, who spearheaded the Empire's eradication of the Jedi Order. Based on Anakin Skywalker's transformation across STAR WARS lore, these 3.75-inch-scale figures make a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Display this 3.75-inch action figure set — featuring premium design and deco, plus a soft goods cape on the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS™-inspired Anakin figure. Each figure includes a Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt. Episode III-inspired Darth Vader includes an interchangeable Force hand, and Episode VI-inspired Darth Vader (Redeemed) includes an interchangeable arm and removable lightning FX."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!