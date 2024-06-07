Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: TVC Mos Eisely Cantina HasLab Unlocked Tiers Revealed

Return to a galaxy far far away with Hasbro has they have unveiled their latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cantina HasLab

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab playset in 3.75” scale from A New Hope.

Exclusive figures like Greedo, Nabrun Leids, and Arleil Schous as tier unlocks.

11,000 - 17,000 backers unlock special figures with unique cantina cardbacks.

HasLab campaign ends July 8, 2024, with a Fall 2025 release for $399 or $499.

Get ready for greatness as Hasbro has finally unveiled its latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab. This new crowdfunding campaign taking fans back to the desert planet of Tatooine as they revisit a bar that is filled with the galaxy's worst. The Mos Eisley Cantina awaits with a faithful 3.75" modeled scale playset of the infamous Star Wars space bar as seen in A New Hope. This playset comes with standard and deluxe options, allowing for fans to buy what version that best suits their own collection. While the cantina is a real treat, some of the galaxy's finest are coming out as Tier Unlocks for the campaign. As it sits now, the HasLab needs 8,000 backers to be fully funded, with Tier Unlocks already revealed for 11,000, 14,000, and 17,000.

Each figure will have a separate release in the main Star Wars TVC line, but they will have exclusive cardbacks with this release. For the 11,000 backers, fans will be able to bring home Greedo, the infamous bounty hunter who did not shoot first. At 14,000, the four-armed smuggler aliens known as Nabrun Leids arrived, followed by a deep-cut figure with the werewolf alien Arleil Schous! Each of these is an incredible release for the cantina, with many more of the aliens seen in the cantina coming to The Vintage Collection later on as a general release. Collectors can check out the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab right on Hasbro Pulse for $399 or $499 with a Fall 2025 release and the campaign ending July 8, 2024.

Unlock Tiers: Bring Out the Star Wars Bar Patrons!

The cantina is always bustling with activity—who else might you uncover lurking in the bar's dimly lit corners?

Tier #1: THRESHOLD: 11,000 BACKERS

"GREEDO – A Rodian bounty hunter, Greedo is overzealous with a blaster — and a pretty poor shot. This figure features a new sculpt for placement in your cantina scene. "

Tier #2: THRESHOLD: 14,000 BACKERS

"NABRUN LEIDS – A pilot and smuggler, joins TVC for the first time! He features an all-new sculpt with, of course, his four arms. In addition to a cup, this figure comes with two special interchangeable mask hoses (with one shaped in an S-curve so he can enjoy his beverage). "

Tier #3: THRESHOLD: 17,000 BACKERS

"ARLEIL SCHOUS – Another first for The Vintage Collection — and for collectors! This Defel bar patron can be spotted in the background of Star Wars: A New Hope — though fans will remember an additional shot of his from the original cut that was removed from the special edition. "

