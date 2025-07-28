Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Vintage Collection Republic Gunship HasLab Tiers Revealed

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Star Wars collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro including a new HasLab

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new HasLab Vintage Collection Republic Gunship, 20% larger than the 2013 model.

The ship includes two Clone Pilots, dual display bases, and customizable nose art panels for collectors.

Three Jedi figures—Coleman Trebor, Saesee Tiin, and Agen Kolar—are tiered unlocks for backers.

Fans question the absence of Clone Trooper pack-ins for this Clone Wars-themed Star Wars vehicle.

Hasbro has kicked off a brand new HasLab event as Star Wars: The Vintage Collection fans get to return to the beginning of the Clone Wars. Return to Geonosis with the new LAAT/I Republic Gunship crowdfund campaign that is loaded with detail and measures 20% bigger than the 2013 version. This Star Wars ship measures just under 29" long and 10.6" tall with a roughly 31" wide wingspan! Everything you love about this ship is featured here and will include two display bases, two Clone Pilots, and swappable art panels for the nose. However, that was not all, as Hasbro unveiled the three unlockable tiers for the HasLab with three Attack of the Clones Jedi.

Coming in first is the fallen Jedi, Coleman Trebo, who unlocks at 10,000 backers. He is then followed by Jedi Master Saesee Tiin at 12,000 and lastly Agen Kolar at 14,000 backers. Each figure will come with fabric robes, their signature lightsaber, and Star Wars: The Vintage Collection packaging. These are fun unlocks; however, this is a Clone Trooper ship, so why are there not more Clone Troopers with it? Some exclusive Clones, a limited edition battle pack, or anything Clone Trooper-related would undoubtedly make this Republic Gunship have its backers already. Be sure to check out the ongoing Star Wars HasLab right now on Hasbro Pulse to see if it fits in your collection.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Republic Gunship Tier Unlocks

Tier 1: Coleman Trebor – "For the first time, Coleman Trebor gets the TVC treatment. Fans remember him as the towering Jedi who used his stealth to confront Count Dooku early in the battle. Though his brave attempt was cut short by Jango Fett's blasters, this valiant Vurk is a niche favorite of the prequel trilogy."

Tier 2: Saesee Tiin – "One of the courageous Jedi who helped rescue survivors at the Geonosis Arena, Saesee Tiin was a member of the Jedi Council during the final years of the Republic."

Tier 3: Agen Kolar – "Of course, Saesee wasn't alone in his endeavors—we'd be remiss to leave out the Zabrak Jedi Agen Kolar! Another Council member who assisted survivors after the battle, fans will recognize him and Saesee Tiin as part of the squad that joined Mace Windu to round up Emperor Palpatine in Episode III."

