My Hero Academia Uravity Takes to the Sky with Kotobukiya

My Hero Academia has been out of the limelight for quite some time as anime fans patiently wait for the next season. This hit anime series has been an absolute place, and the characters can really carry. Story of their own if needed. It is not often a series that can do this, but there are more anime series than TV shows that can actually hold the task. With a major line of heroes and villains, it's hard to get some to stand out more than the rest. Thankfully, we have collectibles to do that for us to bring home some of our favorite My Hero Academia characters like Ochaco Uraraka. Kotobukiya has revealed their newest ARTFX J statue with Uravity herself with a Version 2.

Sporting her Hero Costume, Uravity is ready for action and will make a fine new addition to your My Hero Academia collection. This hero takes flight using her Zero Gravity Quirk, and she floats off the base. Everything about her designs comes right off the screen, and My Hero Academia fans will love it. From floating rubble to a smiling swappable head, Ochaco is showing us she means business and has fun doing it with this ARTFX J piece. The My Hero Academia statue is priced at $159.99, is set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Ochaco Uraraka in her latest hero costume is coming out as a figure! From the popular anime series, My Hero Academia, Ochaco Uraraka rejoins the ARTFX J line with a brand new look! The pose captures Ochaco as she floats effortlessly using her Zero Gravity Quirk. Extra attention was paid to the delicate wrinkles in her costume from her movement, as well as the way the rubble appears to float in zero gravity. Be sure to enjoy this figure by adding her to your collection!"