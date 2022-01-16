ThunderCats Villain Jackalman Returns With New 1/10 Iron Studio Statue

The ThunderCats have made a nice variety of enemies and united under the Mutants name; they are a deadly threat. Iron Studios has revealed that they will be bringing the Mutants to life with an incredible set of 1/10 scale statues. We have already seen the self-proclaimed leader Slithe, and now Jackalman is getting his time to shine with this beautifully crafted statue that stands 6.4" tall. Jackalman is depicted with his wooden club and is nicely detailed with textured fur and a pose that has him ready to take on any ThunderCats member that gets in his way. The life-like detail on this statue is truly a wonder, and ThunderCats fans will definitely not want to miss out on owning this incredible statue. The ThunderCats Jackalman 1/10 Art Scale Statue is priced at $159.99, a release date has not been set, but pre-orders are live here.

"Stealthy and treacherous, with canine features, a humanoid with a body covered in brownish-orange fur wields a primitive, but no less dangerous, Wooden Club, moving between rocks on the wild planet Third Earth. He is protected solely by a metallic gladiator shoulder pad, which covers the long tufts of fur on his left shoulder. Iron Studios presents the statue of the cunning but cowardly member of the Jackalmen race from the planet Plun-Darr, and one of the main members of the Mutants, a group composed of different races of animalistic humanoid barbarians, who are among the enemies of the ThunderCats."

"Often cowardly and cautious, Jackalman is the slenderest member of the Mutants led by the reptilian Slithe. An obedient but envious soldier, he once rebelled against his allies and created his own gang in which he named himself a leader, but his pride and selfishness put him in the footman position again. However, his cunning nature has allowed him to often turn difficult situations to his advantage and even escape them. Greedy and with a sarcastic sense of humor, Jackalman grudgingly serves the Mutants and always seeks to take control of the group, which has always turned out to be his undoing."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 6.4 in (H) x 5 in (W) x 5.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.6 lbs

MSRP: USD 159,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022