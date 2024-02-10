Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Creator

Step into the Forest with LEGO's Newest Forest Animal LEGO Creator

A new 3 in 1 LEGO Creator set has arrived as master builders travel to the forest to build some articulated creatures of the woods

Article Summary Leap into LEGO Creator with the 3-in-1 Forest Animal set, featuring 667 pieces.

Build a posable Red Fox, Red Squirrel, or Red Owl, plus forest accessories.

Model articulation brings these LEGO forest creatures to life for play and display.

Available March 2024 for $49.99 - find it now on the LEGO Shop without pre-orders.

Put your LEGO skills to the test by stepping into the forest of wonder with the new LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set. Coming in at 667 pieces, master builders get to build one of three furry friends with a Red Fox, Red Squirrel, or a Red Owl. Each of these creations will be fully articulated, making them quite realistic to their live counterpart. Fans will be able to create a couple of forest accessories as well, with an acorn or greenery for these critters. The possibilities are endless with the LEGO Creator set, and each of these creatures is nicely crafted in brick form with some impressive articulation. Whether you need something to finish off a previous set or just need some new friends to build, then the Forest Animals LEGO Creator is exactly what fans will want. Collectors will be able to enter the forest in March 2024 for $49.99, and pre-orders are not live, but the new set can be found right now on the LEGO Shop.

LEGO Creator 3in1 Forest Animals: Red Fox

"Magical woodland adventures await boys and girls aged 9+ when they build, play with and display the 3 different LEGO® animal toys of this Creator Forest Animals: Red Fox (31154) 3in1 playset. It features a highly posable red fox toy that can move its head, neck, legs, paws and tail. It can sit or stand and comes with a snow-covered tree stump and spruce tree stand."

"This Creator 3in1 set lets kids build 3 different woodland LEGO animals with the same bricks. They can build a highly posable red fox figure, rebuild it into a posable red owl toy perched on a tree branch, or a posable red squirrel toy with an acorn. All 3 playsets make for great display items on a shelf or bedside table. LEGO Creator 3in1 toys make great gifts for kids, with 3 different models to create in every box. Kids will be excited to build, rebuild and build again. 3in1 sets offer a range of models that appeal to their biggest passions, including superfast vehicles, amazing animals and detailed city scenes."

