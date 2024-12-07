Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Step into the Malfoy Manor with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Set

Get ready to add some new bricks to your collection as LEGO has unveiled a brand new assortment of sets including Harry Potter

Article Summary Explore LEGO's new Malfoy Manor, vital in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Set includes 1,601 pieces, standing 12.5” tall and 11.5” wide, recreating Draco's house details.

Comes with 10 minifigures: Harry, Hermione, Voldemort, Draco, and more.

Pre-order the set now for $149.99 to dive into the Wizarding World.

The Malfoy Manor plays a significant role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as it is the headquarters of Voldemort and his Death Eaters. Located in Wiltshire, England, this foreboding estate showcases the Malfoy family's wealth and allegiance to dark magic. Harry, Ron, and Hermione find themselves stuck inside this manor after being betrayed by the Snatchers. The trio finds their ally, Luna Lovegood, who has also been captured, as they keep the identity of Harry Potter secret. LEGO is now bringing this devilish man to life as they step into the Wizarding World once again with a new set.

Coming in at 1,601 pieces, the Malfoy Manor comes in at 12.5" tall and 11.5" wide. Explore Draco Malfoy's house, including his bedroom, staircase, kitchen, bathroom, and much more. A total of 10 minifigures are included here with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Bellatrix Lestrange, Narcissa Malfoy, Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, Luna Lovegood, Lord Voldemort, Dobby the House Elf, and a Nagini. Show your love for the Dark Lord with this impressive set that is priced at $149.99 and it is up for pre-order now through LEGO.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – LEGO Malfoy Manor

"Let kids relive a thrilling Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ escape scene with the first-ever LEGO® Harry Potter™ Malfoy Manor model (76453). A top Harry Potter gift for boys, girls and any Wizarding World superfans, this wizard toy play-and-display set features a detailed LEGO brick recreation of Draco Malfoy's house, including the drawing room with a falling chandelier function, Draco's bedroom and two staircases to the cellar where Harry Potter was imprisoned."

10 characters – Harry Potter™, Narcissa Malfoy, Hermione Granger™, Bellatrix Lestrange, Draco Malfoy™, Lucius Malfoy, Luna Lovegood™, Lord Voldemort™ and Dobby™ minifigures, plus a Nagini toy figure

Draco Malfoy's house – Builders recreate the entrance gate, the house's intricate architecture and its interior rooms, including the drawing room, Draco's bedroom, the cellar, kitchen and bathroom

Magical toy for fantasy adventures – Playful details include a falling chandelier function, the drawing room's iconic long table, a cell to imprison Harry Potter™ and 2 staircases

