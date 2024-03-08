Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

Step into the Wasteland with McFarlane Toys New Fallout Statues

Step into the Wastelands in live-action as the beloved video game, Fallout is coming to life and McFarlane Toys has new statues to celebrate

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases limited edition Fallout statues for the upcoming TV series on Amazon Prime.

New collectible figures include Vault 33's Lucy, Brotherhood of Steel's Maximus, and a radiated Ghoul.

The Fallout series collection is completed with a special edition Vault-Tec mascot Pip-Boy statue.

Each statue comes with a collectible card, mystery item, and backdrop at $24.99, with pre-orders open.

The Wastelands awaits as the live-action TV series of the hit video game franchise Fallout is almost here. Arriving on Amazon Prime this April, fans will finally get to witness the legendary Bethesda game come to life in a brand new way. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new set of Movie Maniacs statues to get fans and collectors ready for such an event. Four new pieces are on the way; they are all limited edition and feature the characters from the upcoming Fallout series. Starting things off, first is our Vault 33 protagonist, Lucy who comes in at only 5,200 pieces. Fallout fans will also get Maximus, who is suited up in his Brotherhood of Steel armor, and the radiated Ghoul, who are both limited to only 5,600 pieces. Lastly, the infamous Vault-Tech mascot Pip-Boy arrives with a 3,750 edition size and ends the collection. Each of these beauties will come with a collectible card, a mystery surprise, and a backdrop to give more life to their statues. McFarlane Toys has each of the Movie Maniacs statues priced at $24.99 each, with pre-orders already going live with an April 2024 release.

Movie Maniacs Fallout Series from McFarlane Toys

"Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones. A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood's mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland, and will do anything to further their goals. The Ghoul survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past. Vault-Tec Corporation Mascot."

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale posed figure based on the FALLOUT Amazon MGM Studios series.

Accessories include an environmental base, collectible art card and backdrop.

Also includes secret bonus item.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Fallout figures.

