Street Fighter 6 Ryu Unleashes Some Hadouken Action with S.H.Figuarts

Take to the streets with Tamashii Nations as they are back with a new updated rerelease from Street Fighter with updated outfits

Street Fighter fans better get ready to welcome the return of the Ryu from the hit Capcom video game Street Fighter. Tamashii Nations has unveiled some of the games hit fighters are returning to their S.H.Figuarts as they capture their updated Street Fighter 6 appearances. Ryu is ready to rock your collection with his updated battle-hardened appearance and fiery spirit. This figure showcases Ryu's unmistakable look right from the game, with a modified signature outfit including his red gloves and red bandana. Whether you are reenacting epic fights or displaying martial arts excellence, then this figure is what gamers will surely want. Tamashii Nations even channel the power of the Hadouken here with included fighting effects, swappable hands, and even three swappable portraits. Chun-Li is also arriving from Street Fighter 6, so fans will be able to display the two together with ease. Pre-orders for Street Fighter 6 Ryu will be dropping soon, and the figure can be seen here in the meantime with a February 2024 release.

Ryu is Back at S.H.Figuarts and Ready for Action!

"From the world-famous fighting game monument "Street Fighter", "RYU" from the early series appears! Colored in the image of the classic costume of "RYU" that appears in the latest work "Street Fighter 6"! With both a wide range of motion and a natural form, it is possible to reproduce various special moves!"

"It is possible to reproduce techniques such as Shoryuken without breaking in the natural human form. Colored with the image of the classic costume of Street Fighter 6. RYU comes with and affect inspired by Hadouken. You can also reproduce the gorgeous technique that seems to be a game character. A background sheet with a design of the stage in the game where the battle unfolds is also included! In addition, I told of three types of replacement facial parts are included, including one new model."

Features:

Main body

3 interchangeable faces

1 pair of interchangeable hands

Hadouken effect set

Background sheet

