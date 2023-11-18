Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars
Ahsoka Embraces The Force New Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Star Wars Figure
Coming right off the screen of the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Hot Toys debuts their latest 1/6 scale figure of the former Jedi Knight
Article Summary
- Hot Toys releases new 1/6 scale Ahsoka Tano figure from Star Wars: Ahsoka.
- Figure features two detailed face sculpts, one with rolling eyeballs.
- Accessories include LED-lighted lightsabers and motion blade effect.
- Pre-orders available for a March 2025 release, priced at $300.
Relive the final episode of the hit Disney+ series, Star Wars: Ahsoka with Hot Toys lattes 1/6 scale figure. Ahsoka Tano is back and, has embraced her destiny, and is no longer conflicted with her past. Accepting this truth has taken our hero to new levels, and she gets a new all-white color scheme to prove that. Hot Toys has faithfully brought this Former Jedi Knight to life with meticulous detail that fans will love. Get ready to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn with a new sculpt that features two portraits as well as a new joint design, allowing for more articulation. Ahsoka will come with seven swappable hands, an eyeball rolling feature, as well as her signature white dual lightsabers that have light-up ability. Hot Toys went all out for this gorgeous release that Star Wars fans will surely want to add to their collection. The Final Arc Ahsoka Tano 1/6 Scale Figure is priced at $300, she is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders are live right here.
Star Wars Ahsoka Tano 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure
"I choose to live." – Ahsoka Tano. Former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano once served as the Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. A respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force, Ahsoka grew into a formidable fighter before the Empire's reign changed the course of galactic history. Although she walked away from the Jedi Order, she continued to stand up for those fighting for peace and justice in the galaxy long after the fall of the Republic."
"Hot Toys is proud to officially present today, the all-new 1/6th scale collectible figure of Ahsoka Tano based on the acclaimed live-action series! The highly-accurate collectible figure includes 2 interchangeable face sculpts feature different expression meticulously crafted with striking likeness and articulated lekku, specialized articulation to portray her warrior abilities, stunningly tailoring of her new outfit, a pair of lightsabers™, a cloak, and a display base! Now it's a great time for this amazing Ahsoka Tano collectible figure to be part of your Star Wars™ collection!"
The 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano™ Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Ahsoka
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt and two (2) pieces of interchangeable face sculpts with separate rolling eyeballs features
- Screen-accurate facial expression, make up, and detailed facial patterns
- Newly sculpted blue and white striped lekku with increased length embedded with bendable wires
- Body with over 28 points of articulations with silicone material made arms
- All new joint designs allowing wider range of articulations
- Approximately 28.5 cm tall
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of lightsabers holding hands
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) gesture right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) grayish white colored cloak
- One (1) grayish white colored vest with layered collars
- One (1) pair of silver grey colored gauntlets with forearm gloves
- One (1) grayish white colored belt with detailed accessories
- One (1) pair of finely tailored grey colored pants with patterns\
- One (1) pair of grey colored shoes with silver grey colored armors and weathering effects
Weapons:
- One (1) pair LED-lighted lightsaber™ with blade (USB power operated)
- One (1) pair of lightsaber™ blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)
- One (1) pair lightsaber hilt
Accessories:
- Specially designed figure base with Star Wars logo and character nameplate
**Light up function operated using USB power
***USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required