Street Fighter Zangief Fights for Russia With Storm Collectibles

Zangief is a bad guy, but he is not a bad guy, and he makes an even better action figure. Storm Collectibles has unveiled their newest figure from the hit fighting game Street Fighter. This figure comes from Ultra Street Fighter II, and Zangief is here to put the name Red Cyclone back on the top of the leaderboards. This fighter is in peak physical shape, and Storm Collectibles captures all of his muscles, curves, and physique quite perfectly. Zangief will come interchangeable parts that will include four swappable heads, four swappable pairs of hands, and two fighting effects.

Street Fighter fans will not want to miss out on this mighty figure, and it will be a great addition to any fighters' collections. The Zangief Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers figure from Storm Collectibles is priced at $99.00. He is set to release in the third quarter of 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Do not sleep on these figures, as most sell out, making them pricier and harder for true fans to find to help complete their collections. Be on the lookout for other main fighters coming soon like Evil Ryu to give Zangief some competition.

"ZANGIEF – ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II The Final Challengers – Zangief is a gigantic Russian wrestler knows as the Red Cyclone. His fighting style is Russian and American Pro wrestling mix. He may look totally fearsome, he's actually a very friendly guy to many people. He believes that muscles are supreme, and has spent years refining his body and muscles."

Features: