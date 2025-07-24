Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat, sdcc

Sub-Zero Freezes SDCC with Mortal Kombat GITD McFarlane Figure

McFarlane Toys is bringing some fun exclusives to San Diego Comic Con like the limited edition Glow In The Dark Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero, one of the most iconic characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise, returns with a chilling vengeance in Mortal Kombat 11. This version of the Lin Kuei warrior features a sleek, armored design that blends ancient martial arts tradition with futuristic enhancements. As the master of ice, Sub-Zero wields cryomancer powers to freeze enemies, summon deadly ice weapons, and unleash brutal icy finishers. McFarlane Toys is now bringing this fighter to San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a brand new Mortal Kombat 11 figure.

Releasing at only 7,100 pieces, Sub-Zero will get a new Glow in the Dark deco that will enhance his translucent blue armor. He will come with a few accessories, like his dual axes and a skull and spine to help capture his signature finisher. McFarlane Toys has this rerelease in windowless packaging and will release alongside the SDCC 2025 Mortal Kombat 1 Raiden. Fans can find this release directly at San Diego Comic Con, but McFarlane is also hosting a new EQL event with the chance to purchase one online for $30. Be sure to check out the whole McFarlane Toys Store SDCC drop online, which ends on July 29, 2025.

Sub-Zero (Mortal Kombat) Glow In The Dark Edition Gold Label Figure

Another leader in the iconic faces for the Mortal Kombat franchise, Sub-Zero is a formidable fighter possessing the innate ability to control ice in many forms and whose defining character trait is his fierce rivalry with his nemesis Scorpion. In his first return appearance in Mortal Kombat II, it was revealed that the original Sub-Zero had died during the events of the first game (at the hand of Scorpion) and was replaced by his brother. In the subsequent games, the younger brother of Sub-Zero, remained as Sub-Zero, while the older brother became the wraith Noob Saibot.



Product features:

SUBB-ZERO is featured in glow in the dark EXCLUSIVE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes authenticated art card and an art card display base.

Limited to 7100 pieces

