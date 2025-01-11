Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: micronauts, Super7

Super7 Debuts All-New Micronauts ReAction+ Figures with Biotron

The Microverse is in need once again and Super7 is bringing back a legendary franchise as the Micronauts are joining the ReAction line

Super7 has just surprised collectors by announcing the return of The Micronauts, which was originally a line of action figures that were produced by Mego Corporation back in 1976. The toys were based on the Japanese Microman toy line created by Takara Tomy. These figures were beloved back in the day and were highly detailed and articulated figures that featured vehicles and playsets. Their mythos was further explored in 1979 by Marvel Comics with a comic book series written by Bill Mantlo and illustrated by Michael Golden. This series has faded, but they are back and in all of their retro glory as Super7 reveals their new ReAction+ figures.

Biotron kicks off this new line as he is ready to unite the Micronauts once again to save the Microverse. These new figures are truly inspired by their vintage counterparts directly from the 70s. Biotron will stand 3.75" tall and has been designed to look and feel just like those original figures. Yes, that means the O-Ring system will be returning; they will also have 12 points of articulation and a bluster card back. Pre-orders are already live for $20; they are up for pre-order directly from Super7 with a March 2025 release.

"Upon completion of a 1000 years mission exploring the Microverse, Biotron has returned home to find it under the oppression of Baron Karza's totalitarian regime. Along with his fellow heroes, Biotron formed The Micronauts and dedicated his life to save the Microverse from the evil Baron Karza! How fitting that he should lead the brand new Micronauts ReAction+ Figure line!"

"Inspired by his vintage toy counterparts from the 1970s, this 3.75" scale Biotron ReAction+ Figure is designed to look and feel like the original toy and features O-Ring construction, with 12 points of articulation for ultimate poseability! Outfitted with a treadpack accessory and packed on a blister cardback, the fate of the Microverse will literally be in your hands when you pick up this Biotron ReAction+ Figure!"

