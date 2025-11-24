Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super7

Super7 Debuts New G.I. Joe ReAction+ O-Ring Figure with Mara

Super7 is back with a brand new wave of G.I. Joe ReAction+ figures as Wave 6 has arrived, featuring new heroes and villains, Yo Joe!

Article Summary Super7 launches G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 6, featuring the debut of fan-favorite character Mara.

Mara returns from the classic G.I. Joe cartoon, transformed by Cobra's genetic experiments.

The 3.75-inch Mara figure includes vintage O-ring design with 12 points of articulation and unique accessories.

Perfect for collectors, Mara's ReAction+ figure is now available for $25 directly from Super7.

Super7 is back with a new set of G.I. Joe figures that debuts some brand new characters for the ReAction+ line. This series brings back the iconic Joe style that fans have missed, featuring each figure with the vintage O-Ring design and 12 points of articulation, along with their own cardback. The newest character comes to life from G.I. Joe Season 1, Episode 45, with "Memories of Mara" as Mara is back. Often remembered by fans as the "fish-woman," this tragic character was once an ordinary human woman, but was secretly subjected to experimental genetic alterations.

Cobra scientist Dr. Mindbender turned Mara into an amphibious humanoid with the ability to live and move underwater with enhanced swimming ability and aquatic breathing. Cobra wanted to use her as a weapon, but she resisted, and the Joes helped her escape. Now, G.I. Joe fans can add her to their collection as Super7 brings Mara to their ReAction+ series for $25, and she is already available for purchase.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 6 Mara

"Jumpin' catfish! She's got gills!" Mara surfaces now as a ReAction+ Figure! Inspired by the character from G.I. Joe Season 1, Episode 45, "Memories of Mara," this action figure is 3.75" scale with 12 points of articulation for ultimate pose-ability. Fashioned with vintage O-ring design, the Mara ReAction+ Figure includes a breathing helmet and scuba tank accessory with a clear dome and metallic paint details."

"Once a Cobra eel test subject, genetically engineered from fish DNA, Mara grew gills and was no longer able to breathe in open air. But24 the JOEs help her escape Cobra and rig up a new breathing device. Place this ReAction+ Figure on your shelf or display case—but preferably near a good source of water, just in case. Hurry to catch Mara as a ReAction+ Figure now before she returns to the sea."

