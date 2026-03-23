Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, tmnt

Super7 Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hun Figure

Super7 is returning to the year 2003 once again with their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 14

Article Summary Super7 reveals a new Hun ULTIMATES! figure from the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.

This 7-inch Hun action figure boasts double-jointed articulation and premium sculpting details for collectors.

Comes with three interchangeable heads, multiple hands, crossed arms, and a powerful rocket launcher accessory.

Pre-orders are open now for $65, with an exclusive bonus head when ordered directly from Super7's website.

Super7 is back with some brand new ULTIMATES! figures are part of their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. One of the more notable villains from this cartoon is now here and ready to bring some pain to the turtles with Hun. Hun is the ruthless enforcer of the Foot Clan under the leadership of Shredder. His towering build and cybernetic enhancements make him a deadly enemy for the Turtles, especially when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. Super7 is now bringing the fury of Hun to life with a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003) ULTIMATES! figure.

Coming in at 7" tall, this bulked-out figure features double-jointed articulation and a nice variety of themed accessories. This will include three swappable heads, extra hands, a pair of crossed arms, and a rocket launcher for extra power. The helmeted head sculpt will pair well with Super7's new TMNT Shell Cycle, and collectors can also get a bonus head sculpt if they pre-order directly through Super7. Hun is ready to join your TMNT collection in October 2026, and he is already up for pre-order at $65.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 14 Hun

"A "sewer rat" and certain mutants are getting on Hun's last nerve. So this hulking brute has plans to infiltrate your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collection and cause trouble as an ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the 2003 animated series, this action figure is 7" scale with premium paint and sculpting details. Double-jointed articulation in the knees and arms makes for ultimate poseability possibilities."

"Accessories are included as well, such as interchangeable heads, hands, a rocket launcher, and tattooed crossed arms. This figure of Hun comes in a collector-friendly window box with artwork inspired by the animated series. But this leader of the Purple Dragons street gang—and second-in-command to the Foot Clan—might want to come out of the box every once in a while. So kick off a shell of a lot of adventures with Hun ULTIMATES! now."

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