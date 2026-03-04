Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

Super7 Debuts New ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Zaxx Figure

Third Earth awaits as Super7 is back with a new selection of Ultimates ThunderCats figures that will build up your display

Article Summary Super7 reveals ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 15 with a detailed 7” Zaxx figure ready for action.

Zaxx, a powerful Third Earth villain from “The Zaxx Factor,” joins the collectible lineup.

Figure features swappable heads, hands, and two versions of the Rosencrantz Medallion accessory.

Pre-orders are live for $65 with a June 2026 release, joining Wizz-Ra, Mumm-Ra (Old Man), and Jagara.

Third Earth comes alive once again as Super7 unveils a brand-new assortment of ThunderCats ULTIMATES! collectibles. Wave 15 is bringing some very uncommon yet popular heroes and villains to life, including Zaxx. In ThunderCats, Zaxx is a conquering tyrant whose power and cruelty allowed him to dominate Third Earth before the arrival of the ThunderCats. In the episode, "The Zaxx Factor", Vultureman uncovers ancient Third Earth history involving Zaxx and the powerful Rosencrantz Medallion. Wearing the medallion awakens Zaxx's spirit, allowing the ThunderCats to witness his fury against Mumm-Ra for control of Third Earth's southern hemisphere.

This entity is now back and ready for conquest with a truly impressive 7" scale ULTIMATES! figure from Super7. This four-armed bird of prey is loaded with detail and will come with a nice sculpt and a variety of swappable hands. Other accessories will include a swappable head with his beak open and two versions of the Rosencrantz Medallion. ThunderCats fans can now bring back Zaxx for $65 as pre-orders are already live with a June 2026 release date. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in Wave 15 with Wizz-Ra, Mumm-Ra (Old Man), and Jagara.

ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 15 Zaxx

"Deep within Mumm-Ra's sarcophagus, the powerful Rosencrantz Medallion awaits an ancient force of evil, ready to rise again. Zaxx, a terrifying foe who once ruled the southern hemisphere of Third Earth has been restored as an ULTIMATES! Figure. His bird-like facial features, wings, and metallic chest plate are intricately sculpted and painted to replicate his appearance, influenced by "The Zaxx Factor" episode from ThunderCats."

"This 7" scale, highly articulated action figure is formidable enough to put your Mumm-Ra action figure on notice. Pose him with an array of accessories, including alternate heads, hands, a wearable Rosencrantz Medallion, and an alternate Rosencrantz Medallion showing Zaxx's spirit, captured and awaiting release. A collector-friendly window box features Super7 artwork, influenced by the ThunderCats series. Revive your favorite action-packed scenes with a must-have Zaxx Ultimates! Figure."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!