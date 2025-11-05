Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Reveals New SpaceGodzilla (Super Godzilla 16 Bit) Figure

Super7 is ready to destroy the city as they unveil their newest set of Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure as Wave 06 is here

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new SpaceGodzilla figure inspired by the 16-bit Super Godzilla SNES game.

This highly detailed collectible stands 8.5” tall and stretches to an impressive 15.8” in length.

SpaceGodzilla comes with interchangeable heads and hands for customized display options.

Collectors can purchase the exclusive SpaceGodzilla Toho ULTIMATES! figure now for $95 at Super7.

Super Godzilla is a 1993 video game for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), developed by Toho and Advance Communication Company. The game allows players to control Godzilla on a mission to save Earth from invading monsters and alien forces. As the game progresses, the King of the Monsters transforms into a more powerful version, known as Super Godzilla, with enhanced strength and new energy-based attacks. However, we are not here to talk about the King; we are here to talk about the game's final boss: SpaceGodzilla.

Super7 has unveiled the return of this mutated clone as they reveal their new Toho ULTIMATES! SpaceGodzilla (Super Godzilla 16-bit) figure. Standing 8.5" tall and measuring 15.8" long, SpaceGodzilla features a new video game-inspired deco and will come with swappable hands and an extra head sculpt. Despite the game-inspired design, Super7 has packaged him in window packaging that features the poster art from the Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla movie. Collectors can already buy this behemoth right now on Super7 for a mighty $95.

SpaceGodzilla (Super Godzilla 16 Bit)

"A looming, extraterrestrial threat is making a bit of a crash landing. SpaceGodzilla (Super Godzilla 16-Bit), influenced by the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Super Godzilla video game (1994), is here as an exclusive Toho ULTIMATES! figure. Let the battle rage—and re-fill your Godzilla energy with an imposing collectible that's 8.5" tall and 15.8" long. Highly articulated, with intricate paint details in shades of dark purple, gray, and neon green, this figure will look impressive on your display shelves—or against a backdrop of burning buildings and fiery orange skies."

"You can also change up SuperGodzilla's look with interchangeable parts that include a menacing head and 2 different pairs of claws. The collector-friendly window-box packaging also features original Super7 artwork, inspired by the poster art for the movie Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. Show your Godzilla collection who's boss with this SpaceGodzilla Toho ULTIMATES! figure."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!