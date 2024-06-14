Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Metallo is on the Loose with McFarlane Toys Latest Figure

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics 7” figures have arrived for Target’s Geek Out Summer

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Metallo DC Multiverse figure as a Target exclusive for Geek Out Summer.

Metallo figure features a humanlike design, true to the classic DC Comics villain, and comes with Kryptonite.

Highly detailed with up to 22 points of articulation, the figure offers collectors dynamic posing options.

The Metallo figure is set for a July 2024 release and is available for pre-order at $22.99 on Target's website.

Metallo is a recurring villain in DC Comics, who is primarily known as an enemy of Superman. He was first introduced in Action Comics #252 back in 1959 as John Corben, once a man, turned into a deadly weapon. He was transformed into a cyborg with a heart of kryptonite, being unleashed as a deadly new foe for Superman to come across. He has had man interactions inside DC Comics over the years but always is a deadly threat to the Man of Steel and is now coming to life with McFarlane Toys. A new set of DC Multiverse figures have been revealed as exclusives for the Target Summer Geek Out event. Metallo is one of the new Gold Label figures who features his more humanlike designs and comes with some Kryptonite. It is nice to see McFarlane Toys bringing more DC Comics villains into the fold, and Metallo is surely one to help build up Superman's Rogues Gallery. Metallo is priced at $22.99, he is set for a July 2024 release and pre-orders are already live on Target now.

DC Comics Metallo Gets Figure with McFarlane's DC Multiverse

"Metallo is made up of two vital components—advanced technology and the depraved human mind of John Corben. With these linked together by a cybernetic interface and powered by Kryptonite, Metallo has become a living weapon, who only seems happy when targeting Metropolis' true Man of Steel, Superman."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include Kryptonite and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!