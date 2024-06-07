Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, The New Batman Adventures

Bane Returns with New Batman Adventures Figure from McFarlane Toys

Return to The New Batman Adventures once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest set of 6” figures from the hit cartoon

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Bane in the latest New Batman Adventures figure series.

Inspired by '90s hit cartoon, this Bane figure spotlights his classic venom-powered look.

Each figure includes a reproduction cel, model sheet, and art frame from the animated series.

Bane and other Gotham villains are set for a July 2024 release, with pre-orders now open.

It is time to continue and break the bat once more as Bane, the imposing and deadly adversary of Batman has returned to Gotham City. McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of action figures that are inspired by appearances in the hit 90s animated series The New Batman Adventures. Villains are reigning supreme in this collection, and baddies like Joker, Catwoman, and now Bane are here and ready to take on the Batman. This release captures Bane's menacing presence, featuring his signature venom-infused physique from the cartoon with a luchador mask. The detail in the sculpting highlights his animated design with his muscular build and the fearsome look that easily helps solidify him as one of Batman's most challenging and deadliest foes.

McFarlane Toys does not end there either, as each figure in this New Batman Adventures will come with a model sheet and reproduction cel from a beloved animated series, which surely helps to offer fans a piece of the show's history. Bane is ready for some venom-infused fury with Gotham City, and he is set to be released in July 2024 for $24.99. Pre-orders are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store, with Nightwing, Joker, and Catwoman also releasing in this wave.

Bane (The New Batman Adventures)

"Raised in a prison on the island of Santa Prisca for the crimes of his father, Bane™ dedicated his life to honing his mind and body into a perfect weapon."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

BANE™ is based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ animated series

Accessories include figure base, 6 extra hands, reproduction animation cel, model sheet & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

