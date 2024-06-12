Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: cobra commander, g.i. joe, hasbro

Cobra Commander Receives New Retro Cardback G.I. Joe from Hasbro

Witness the rise of Cobra once more as Hasbro has unveiled their latest set of G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardbacks

Cobra Commander is back and he is ready to return Cobra to their former glory with a brand new figure. Hasbro continues to bring the G.I. Joe Classified Series to life and is back with even more Retro Cardback releases. Cobra Commander is the newest figure to arrive, bringing his classic design to life and will include a backpack, knife, pistol, and swappable hands. With the rise of The Energon Universe, a figure like this is pretty incredible as Cobra Commander features his signature look that fans know and love from an iconic era of the G.I. Joe franchise.

This marks the second cardback Commander to arrive as the Hasbro H.I.S.S. Tank also featured an exclusive figure with a different outfit and some extra accessories. However, the fury of Cobra Commander knows no bounds, and this release will be released alongside the G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Cobra Trooper. Whether you are taking down some Joes or Megatron, this figure is a must-own, and pre-orders are live for $24.99. Fans can find him online at sites like Hasbro Pulse, BBTS, EE, and other online retailers with an October 2024 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback Cobra Commander

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. This Cobra Commander figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including backpack, 4 alternate hands, dagger, weapon accessory, and figure stand."

"Absolute power! Total control of the world…its people, wealth, and resources—that's the objective of COBRA Commander. This fanatical leader rules with an iron fist. He demands total loyalty and allegiance. His main battle plan, for world control, relies on revolution and chaos. He personally led uprisings in hot spots around the globe. Responsible for kidnapping scientists, businessmen, and military leaders, then forcing them to reveal their top level secrets."

