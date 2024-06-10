Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro

Hasbro Debuts 40th Anniversary O-Ring Ghostbusters Plasma 4-Pack

Hasbro is celebrating 40 frighteningly years with the Ghostbusters as they unveil their new O-Ring 4 figure Plasma Pack

This year kicks off the 40th anniversary of the paranormal spectacular Ghostbusters, and now Hasbro is here to celebrate with some new releases. We have seen quite a few collectibles already arrive like the return of their Neutrona Wand in its original 1984 fashion, the reissue of their Ghostbusters x Transformers figure, as well as new figures from Frozen Empire. One of their most recent releases was their new 3.75" Ecto-1, and now fans can fill that ghosts chasing ride with the new Plasma Pack 4-Pack figure set! With a blend of modern and nostalgic technology, the Ghostbusters are getting new 3.75" O-Ring figures with great detail and accessories! These figures and their gear can all fit inside the new Ecto-1 and will come with four Proton Packs, a Ghost Trap, a P.K.E. Meter, and a pair of Ecto Goggles for all your busting needs. The Plasma Pack 40th Anniversary O-Ring figures are priced at $44.99 and will be released in February 2025.

Ghostbusters O-Ring Plasma Pack Revealed by Hasbro

"Celebrate 40 frighteningly funny years with the 40th Anniversary Ghostbusters Plasma Pack! This small action figure set features 4 Ghostbusters figures, including Egon Spengler, Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore, in 3.75-inch-scale (9cm). Featuring classic Hasbro O-ring design and detailing, this collectible set includes 4 Ghostbuster toys Proton Packs, 1 Ghost Trap, 1 P.K.E. Meter, and 1 pair of Ecto Goggles accessories. Figures are even compatible with the Plasma Series Ectomobile and can be displayed inside the iconic Ghostbusters vehicle!"

40 YEARS OF THRILLS & CHILLS: Commemorate 40 years of bustin' ghosts and bustin' guts with the Ghostbusters Plasma Pack 40th Anniversary action figure set with accessories

GHOSTBUSTERS O-RING FIGURES: Egon Spengler, Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore 3.75-inch (9cm) Ghostbusters action figures feature a retro O-ring design

