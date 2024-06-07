Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab

Return to a galaxy far far away with Hasbro has they have unveiled their latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cantina HasLab

Article Summary Hasbro reveals The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab playset inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope.

Two versions available: standard and deluxe, with the latter offering expanded features and décor.

Set includes bar, booths, tables, chairs, and over 100 cups to recreate the iconic cantina scene.

HasLab crowdfunding campaign requires 8,000 backers, with prices at $399 for standard and $499 for deluxe.

Hasbro has finally unveiled their latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab as fans get to return to Tatooine. The infamous Mos Eisley Cantina is faithfully coming to life with an impressive and massive playset. Two versions will be offered to fans with a standard and deluxe release, with the standard coming with a more open style of the cantina. Tons of meticulous detail was put into this playset, capturing the bar sequence to a tee, as seen in A New Hope. The playset will feature removable parts to allow for some customization with a large bar, three modular booths, archways, and stairs. Of course, that means there are plenty of interior accessories, too, with cups, tables, chairs, benches, pipes, and other bits to enhance the display.

Hasbro will also have a deluxe version of the Star Wars Cantina, which gives collectors three more modules, booth sections, as well as more booths, chairs, tables, cups, and more to complete the entire cantina display. The deluxe version will also have a unique wall deco to the playset and some nice wall displays to give more life to the home of scum and villainy. Two exclusive Star Wars TVC figures will also be included in the main release as well with the bartender, Wuher, and the Tonic Sisters. Hasbro needs 8,000 backers to fully fund The Vintage Collection Cantina HasLab which is priced at $399 for standard and $499 for the deluxe. The crowdfunding campaign is already live on Hasbro Pulse, with the campaign ending on July 8, 2024.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab

"The Mos Eisley Cantina has appeared throughout the Star Wars franchise, from The Clone Wars ™ to The Mandalorian ™. We worked directly with Lucasfilm to create the most authentic offering possible, inspired specifically by the beloved film that started it all: Star Wars: A New Hope. Our HasLab design team referenced the original blueprint and set drawings to bring the cantina to life with the level of detail you've come to expect from The Vintage Collection — including a fully modular, interchangeable design. "

This offering is made up of:

An external entrance façade

Main cantina entry archway and stairs

A large bar

3 modular sitting booths

Archways

Cantina Includes:

8 round tables

1 large rectangular table

4 tall stools

15 short stools

5 single-seat chairs

4 two-seat benches

8 different types of cups (over 100 total cups!)

Barware including pipes and accessories

"If you want to recreate even more moments from A New Hope— or paint your own scene by adding more figures from your collection — you're in luck! We're offering a modular add-on which seamlessly connects to the main cantina, which includes a fourth wall to enclose the bar. If you select the deluxe version, you'll get":

3 additional modular booth sections

5 additional short stools

2 additional single-seat chairs

4 additional 2-seat benches

6 additional round tables

20 more cups

Unique wall decor

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!