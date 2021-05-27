The Joker Shows Off His Collection With New Tweeterhead Statue

The Clown Prince of Crime is back as Tweeterhead debuts their newest 1/6 Scale DC Comics Maquette statue. The madness of the Joker is showcased with this beautifully crafted statue that comes in at a massive 20.5 inches tall. The Joker is shown on his own throne that is covered with trophies like his newly acquired Batman cowl. The statue will also show off money bags, gasoline tanks, bombs, bladed show, and iconic cane. Tweeterhead also is offering an exclusive version of the statue that will come with an alternate head sculpt, swappable parts, and a swappable hand with a blade. The Tweeterhead Exclusive Joker statue will be limited to only 600 Pieces, and both versions are priced at $575. Pre-orders are already live here, so be sure to reserve your before these gorgeous pieces sell out. Ta Ta Batman!

"Tweeterhead Presents the new Joker 1:6 Scale Deluxe Maquette! This absolutely bonkers Joker Deluxe Maquette is packed full of madness that we know is gonna put a smile on your face… The Joker Deluxe Maquette measures nearly 20.5" tall when fully assembled – from the bottom of base to the tippy-top of the Batman's cowl on the chair. This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes crammed with a bunch of craziness – Joker sitting atop his personalized throne with a Bat-cape and cowl, armed with his cane and bladed shoe. Nested on a giant pile of money bags, gasoline tanks, bombs, and so many knick-knacks and easter eggs, you'll probably never stop discovering something new to love in this piece.

The "Exclusive Edition" comes with an additional right hand holding a blade and an additional alternate style portrait. With these exclusive parts, there are 4 different ways you can display your Joker Maquette!"