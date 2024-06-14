Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics 7” figures have arrived for Target’s Geek Out Summer

Target is having its latest Summer Geek Out Event, which brings new collectibles for collectors every Friday. Each week follows a simple theme or company, and this week, fans dive back into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys. It looks like collectors can return to the streets of Gotham in style as a new DC Direct Batmobile, with things getting animated once again from Batman: The Animated Series. Measuring a whopping 28.5" long, this bulk Batmobile is faithfully crafted right from the hit cartoon series and can fit two 6" action figures.

This is not the first time that McFarlane Toys has given collectors a Batmobile from Batman: The Animated Series. However, this new Gold Label version adds some new light to the infamous Batman vehicle with new LEDs. From light-up dash, headlights, tail lights, and booster, this ride will get you there just in time to stop the Joker. The DC Direct Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile is priced at $79.99, is set for a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and exclusive to Target.

Batmobile (Batman: The Animated Series) Gold Label

"Racing out of the Emmy Award-winning BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES and into your home comes the 24″ long Batmobile! This replica of the Dark Knight's ride perfectly captures the sleek look from the television series. Features working exterior and interior lights and is scaled to fit two 6″ action figures from the line. No Bat-fan's fan-cave is complete without it! Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale vehicle based on the legendary television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Features working exterior and interior lights

Seats two 6″ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES action figures

Requires 3 AA batteries (not included)

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures!

Figures sold separately

