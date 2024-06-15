Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, teen titans

McFarlane Debuts New Teen Titans Connor Kent Collector Edition Figure

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures have been revealed

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Connor Kent Teen Titans figure, detailed with 22 moving parts.

Collector's Edition includes 3 heads for Superboy's varying personas.

Pre-order at $29.99 with Chase option, and availability in July 2024.

Figure features Superman and Lex Luthor DNA backstory and Teen Titans lore.

Connor Kent, also known as Superboy, is a member of the DC Comics Superman family and was first introduced in Adventures of Superman #500. Created by writer Karl Kesel and artist Tom Grummett, Connor is a genetically engineered clone with DNA from both the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor. He has had man styles over the years but his more modern one is coming to McFarlane Toys. He has stabled his name as a member of the Teen Titans along with other young heroes, with Robin, Wonder Girl, and Wally West. Connor Kent is now joining McFarlane's DC Comics Collector's Edition line with three swappable heads, a flight stand, and an environmental base. Just like Connor Kent's identity crisis, McFarlane Toys has included a banded Luthor style head allowing for collector to have him embrace the dark side of his DNA. Pre-orders for Connor are already live for $29.99 with a chance of a Chase and a July 2024 release.

Conner Kent (Teen Titans) McFarlane Collector Edition #15

"Some heroes are made, not born. A combination of Superman and Lex Luthor's DNA, Superboy was an outsider from his inception. Raised in a lab, and aged to maturity in the public spotlight, Superboy went from a young teenager with an attitude to a more mature veteran of the Super Hero team Young Justice."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

CONNER KENT as featured in TEEN TITANS from DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 extra head portraits, 2 extra hands, environmental base and flight stand

Includes collectible art card

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

