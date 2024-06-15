Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

War Awaits with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Sgt. Rock Figure

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures are coming soon to collectors

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils DC Comics Sgt. Rock figure from their Collector's Edition lineup.

The iconic WWII hero Sgt. Rock of Easy Company comes equipped with realistic accessories.

Pre-orders for the Sgt. Rock action figure with a chance at a Platinum Green Army Man variant.

Accessorize your Sgt. Rock figure with McFarlane’s Accessory Packs for a complete battle-ready look.

McFarlane Toys is back with some new DC Collectors Edition releases, giving collectors more deep-cut DC Comics characters. Sgt. Rock is their latest release and first appeared in DC Comics Our Army at War #83 back in 1959. Set during World War II, Sgt. Rock is the rough and tough leader of Easy Company an American infantry unit. His stories are dark and gritty, showcasing the realities of war and the dark side of the world. War comics are quite popular, and now fans can bring home Sgt. Rock with the new McFarlane Collector Edition figure. This soldier is ready for duty with an impressive release that includes a removable helmet, swappable hands, knife, shovel, and a collectible card with a stand. Sadly, no guns are included with this release, but the McFarlane's Accessory Packs can easily fix that and then some. Sgt. Rock is set to report for duty in July 2024 for $29.99, with pre-orders already going live with a chance at his Platinum Edition Green Army Man variant.

Sgt. Rock (DC Comics Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition #14

"Always at the vanguard of WWII's bloodiest battles, SERGEANT ROCK shepherded EASY COMPANY from the beaches of NORMANDY into the heartland of GERMANY. The quintessential soldier, FRANK followed orders and got the job done swiftly and efficiently, witnessing extraordinary events during wartime, even the presence of super-powered beings on the battlefield. In later years, FRANK most clearly recalls the horror of seeing men on both sides and an endless parade of greenhorns get maimed or killed. When hostilities ceased, FRANK stayed a soldier, serving his country as both educator and clandestine agent."

SERGEANT ROCK™ is based on their look in DC™ comics

Accessories include 4 extra hands, pack, knife, trench shovel, helmet and display base

Includes collectible art card with an art card display stand

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

