Explore the Emotions of Disney & Pixar's Inside Out 2 with Hot Toys

Coming to life from the upcoming film Inside Out 2, Hot Toys is here to help explore the new emotions from the film with new Cosbi’s

Article Summary Disney & Pixar's Inside Out 2 introduces new emotions and a sequel adventure.

Hot Toys releases a Cosbi collection featuring characters from Inside Out 2.

Exclusive figures include Joy, Sadness, and the new emotion Anxiety.

Find the special Mystery Cosbi Disgust in the Inside Out 2 set.

It is time to get emotional once again as Disney and Pixar are giving Inside Out a sequel, and it arrives on the big screen this weekend. Following the events of the first film, Riley is starting to grow up, and that means some new emotions are on the way. The same original team is back with Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger, but these new emotions might be a little too much to handle. Disney and Pixar are adding Ennui, Embarrassment, Envy, and Anxiety to the mix, and Riley is surely not prepared for these mixed emotions. Hot Toys has unveiled that a new Cosbi Collection is on the way, featuring new and old emotions to enhance collectors' Inside Out collections.

Nine figures will be found in this set, with each coming in at roughly 3" tall, and will be blind-boxed and bagged. The collection consists of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui, all holding their color-matching Memory Cores. Disgust will be the Mystery Cosbi in this set, so be on the lookout for here. A lot of detail was put into this set, and it would be incredible to see Mystery Minis like this at movie theaters as they would sell hotcakes as fans go watch Inside Out 2. Cosbi's are offered in select markets and most things Hot Toys can be found with Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys Unveils Inside Out 2 Cosbi Collection

"OH NO!" Big changes on the way! This June, meet our "New Riley" on Disney & Pixar's Inside Out 2, where new Emotion: Anxiety introduces herself to the headquarters, tagging along with Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment! Explore all your new and old emotions with our Inside Out 2 Cosbi Collection! The Inside Out family are now old with the new! It is a good thing, right?"

"We have Joy filling the room with joy for us! No doubt one of fan-favorite Sadness is in the house. Anger, we all feel him sometimes, are also here with his flaming anger. Fear clenches his jaw as if he's witnessed something that makes him say YIKES. Besides the original members of the family, the orange colored Anxiety is "so excited" to be here with his nervous grin. We also have Envy looking at you with her big eyes, Ennui looking like he is too tired to care and Embarrasment trying to hide his embarrassment with his pastel purple sweater. Lastly, Disgust, that we are all in love with her attitude, will be your Mystery Cosbi to look for!"

