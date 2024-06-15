Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Gets New DC Multiverse Bat-Manga Figure from McFarlane

Return to a growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as new DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures have been revealed

Article Summary New McFarlane Bat-Manga figure brings 1960s Japanese Batman to life.

Collector's Edition figure includes unique accessories like GoGo wand.

Available for pre-order at $29.99 with a special Platinum Edition Chase.

Figure boasts ultra articulation with 22 moving parts for dynamic posing.

The 1960s Bat-Manga series presented a new and unique interpretation of Batman to the Japanese market. Produced by Jiro Kuwata, this version of the Caped Crusader maintained most of the same core elements from DC Comics but had a new style Japanese manga narrative. The series ran in the manga magazine Shōnen King from 1966 to 1967, and while it was obscure and inspired by the Adam West Batman TV show, it has its own cult following. McFarlane Toys is now entering the DC Multiverse to bring the Bat-manga to life with a brand new DC Comics Collector's Edition figure. This Caped Crusader will come with a nice set of accessories with a Batarang, grappling hook, bat camera, an art card with a display stand, and the unique GoGo magician Wand. This is a very unique and fun release that would have been slightly better if he featured a fabric cape, however it is great to see this hidden era of the Bat coming to life. Collectors can add this Batman to their Batcave in July 2024 for $29.99, and pre-orders are live with a chance at a black & white Platinum Edition Chase.

Batman (Bat-Manga) McFarlane Collector Edition #16

"At the height the 1960's Batman television shows popularity, a shonen manga magazine in Japan serialized fifty-three chapters, starring The Dark Knight, which were all written by Jiro Kuwata. These rare Batman tales were known by relatively few outside of Japan until award-winning designer Chipp Kidd's 2008 book, Bat-Manga!: The Secret History of Batman in Japan (Pantheon Books), introduced them to a whole new generation of Batman fans."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN™ as featured in BAT-MANGA from DC™ comics

Accessories include 4 extra hands, large Batarang, batcamera, grappling hook, GoGo magician wand and figure base

Includes collectible art card with an art card display stand

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

