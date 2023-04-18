Superman Embraces His Zoolander Side with New McFarlane Statue A new statue has flown right in from McFarlane Toys as Superman embraces his Blue Steel look for this interesting 12” scale statue

McFarlane Toys has pretty much full control on DC Comics collectibles from figures, vehicles, and statues. A lot of these figures are welcome additions like a DC Comics Shazam or figures of new characters like Ghost-Maker. However, it is the original designs that start to get pretty odd, like this new McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse Superman 12" Posed Statue. Superman is taking flight and is giving the world his best Blue Steel pose this time. Zoolander fans will greatly appreciate seeing the supermodel Superman that features a fantastic super suit design. Everything about the statue is great, but that head sculpts is definitely something else. Collectibles like this are pretty sweet, but one slight modification to the sculpt can greatly throw off the entire design. If you are looking to bring home this supermodel Superman statue from McFarlane Toys, fans can pre-order one right here for $39.99 with a June 2023 release.

Supermodel Superman Is Here to Save the Day

