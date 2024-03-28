Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Jack Sparrow, pirates of the caribbean

Hot Toys Sets Sail with Artisan Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow

Drink up me hearties as Hot Toys is taking on the seven seas with an impressive Pirates of The Caribbean 1/6 scale figure

Article Summary Hot Toys reissues 1/6 scale Pirates of the Caribbean Jack Sparrow figure.

The figure features 30 points of articulation with movie-accurate accessories.

A deluxe version includes a Black Pearl steering wheel diorama setpiece.

Limited Artisan version with real wool hair implantation, only 4,000 made.

Drink up me hearties! Captain Jack Sparrow is back and ready to set sail once again as Hot Toys is bringing the iconic pirate back. Coming to life from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Hot Toys is reissuing the Captain of the Black Pearl 1/6 scale figure, and this time with some new editions. Pirates of the Caribbean will get an incredibly detailed Jack Sparrow figure that stands 11.8" tall and will have 30 points of articulation. He will include a fabric outfit, two heads with moveable eyes, and a variety of accessories right from the film. This includes a dagger, a ship in a bottle, flintlock pistols, an LED lantern, a compass, and swappable hands.

Up next is the deluxe version, which gives Jack Sparrow an impressive Black Pearl steering wheel diorama with ship elects and water effects. However, Hot Toys takes things further with the Pirates of the Caribbean Artisan Jack Sparrow, which features wool hair implantation that truly brings the Captain to life. The Artisan version will be limited to only 4,000 pieces and will be a Hot Toys Exclusive. Adventures awaits in 2025 for this release and pre-orders will be arriving soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Pirates Of The Caribbean Hot Toys Exclusive Artisan Edition

"I have a rendezvous beyond my…Beloved horizon." – Jack Sparrow. Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. It's been a long voyage since the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Hot Toys is delighted to bring back the Captain of the Black Pearl, Jack Sparrow as the Artisan Edition 1/6th scale collectible figure from DX Series line. This is an Exclusive release available with limited quantity of 4,000 pieces only in selected markets."

"The legendary scoundrel of the Seven Seas, captured here as the lifelike one-sixth scale figure. Features a screen-accurate head sculpt with a sculpted beard and plaits on the chin, considerable effort has gone into faithfully recreating the Captain's signature dreadlocked hairstyle. The wool hair implantation consists of an elaborate arrangement of braids and dreadlocks, showcasing intricate woven techniques that bring these textured locks to life."

