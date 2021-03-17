Superman Goes From Red and Blue To Back and Silver With Prime 1

Zack Snyder's Justice League is almost here, and fans can not wait to see the long-awaited director's cut of the film. Prime 1 Studio knows how to celebrate as they unveil their new Black Suit Superman Museum Masterline statue. Standing roughly 33 inches high, Henry Cavill is back as Superman once again with this highly detailed and masterly crafted statue. Prime 1 Studio has included two head sculpts as well, allowing collectors and display the Man of Steel with standard and heat vision designs. His cape will also the fabric adding an extra level of realism to this remarkable statue with him standing on top of an Apokolips base. We can imagine we will know more about it once Zack Snyder's Justice League finally hits screens this weekend.

Superman and his black suit are quite iconic in DC Comics, especially during the Death of Superman storyline. We originally saw this costume teased in a dream sequence during Man of Steel, and now we are getting more screen time with it. His black recovery suit helps the resurrected hero recover, and we can not wait to see it in action on the screen. Prime 1 Studio captured this suit beautifully with high attention to detail that will please any Superman fan from the comics or the films. The Zack Snyder's Justice League Black Suit Superman 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio will be priced at $1,099. He is expected to fly in between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are live, and they can be found located here.

"They wanted me back for a reason. I need to find out why. Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the "Snyderverse" statue that fans have long been waiting for: Superman in his black suit from Zack Snyder's Justice League! Teased in a fevered vision from way back in Man of Steel, Superman appears in a monochromatic, black version of his iconic suit. This version of the suit can be traced all the way back to DC Comics' The Return of Superman arc, where Superman rises from the dead in a black suit that allowed him to absorb massive amounts of solar radiation to aid in his healing. Now, in the fully fleshed out Zack Snyder version of Justice League, Superman completes his arc from resurrected hero to beacon of Hope. He then rejoins the Justice League in this powerful and striking costume!"

"Prime 1 Studio have taken no shortcuts in developing this black suit version of our original Justice League Superman statue. Kal-El's likeness is as sharp as ever, thanks to our gifted sculptors and painters. Every intricate feature of Superman's black suit has been meticulously crafted to portray the ultimate version of this suit. We have faithfully recreated Zack Snyder's vision with painstaking paint applications to highlight each layer of detail. This is no mere "black version" of Superman's iconic blue and red suit…Prime 1 Studio's artists have passionately built it from the ground up."

"To round out this next Museum Masterline offering, Superman stands on an Apokolips-themed base at an impressive 33 inches! We have included two portraits with this statue: one head shows a Superman determined to defeat the forces of evil and the other head features Superman about to unleash his awesome heat vision from his eyes! Whether it's to expand your growing Prime 1 Studio Justice League statue collection, or to start it, you will not regret getting this statue!"