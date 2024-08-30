Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: call of duty, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Tactical Spawn Deploys with McFarlane Toys New Call of Duty Figure

Spawn is locked and loaded as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest set of Al Simmons from his time in Modern Warfare 2

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a new 7-inch Tactical Spawn figure inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The figure includes four weapons, a removable headset, and stands at an impressive 7 inches tall.

Pre-orders are open for $29.99 and the release is scheduled for November 2024.

Features up to 22 points of articulation and a collectible art card with character details.

The Call of Duty Season 6 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 brought an exciting crossover with Todd McFarlane and Image Comics' iconic anti-hero Spawn. Arriving for Halloween last year, this Battle Pass introduced gamers to a range of Spawn-themed content, headlined by two new Operator Skins. One of which was the Tactical Spawn skin, which reimagines the classic anti-hero in a modern military aesthetic. The Tactical Spawn Skin is a unique take which helped blend the dark elements of the comics with the gritty, realistic world of Call of Duty. Alongside this, the Battle Pass also offered a variety of other Spawn-inspired skins, emblems, and more, and it was a bloody good time. Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing these designs to life with a brand new Call of Duty x Spawn featuring Tactical Spawn. Standing 7 inches tall, this figure comes with four weapons, including a rocket launcher, as well as a removable headset. Pre-orders are already live for Tactical Spawn for $29.99 and they are set for November 2024 release.

Call of Duty Tactical Spawn Enters the Fight

"Born in Detroit, Michigan, Al Simmons grew up to become a skilled assassin and military intelligence officer who was then betrayed by his former colleagues and murdered during a mission. Sent to Hell for his work as an assassin, he made a deal with the devil to return to Earth as none other than Spawn."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 4 weapons, removable headset and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!