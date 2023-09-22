Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man: across the spider-verse, spider-punk
Take Down Society with Hot Toys New Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Figure
A nice assortment of Marvelous 1/6 scale figures have been revealed by Hot Toys including Spider-Punk from Across the Spider-Verse
Get ready to rock the multiverse with Hot Toys latest masterpiece from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Take down the establishment and flip society's rules on its head as Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, joins the 1/6 scale line. This rebellious and iconic Spider-Man from the Spider-Verse is truly next level with a remarkable sculpt, bringing his design right off the screen. Hobie will even come with an unmasked head sculpt, which is something we have yet to see for Spider-Punk collectibles. Every detail of his punk-inspired costume is faithfully captured from his vest, spiked mask, boots, and his signature guitar! Standing at 12.8" tall, this is the Spider-Punk figure fans have been waiting for, and a Special Editon version will even come with his gift to Spider-Gwen. We can assume that Spider-Punk will return in Beyond the Spider-Verse, so the popularity of this character will not die down. Pre-orders will be arriving soon, right here, with a late 2024 or early 2025 release. Be sure to also check out the Hot Toys 1/6 scale Gwen, Miles, and 2099 releases to finish the set.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Spider-Punk
"Taking a crap in the establishment, I salute you." – Hobie. Hobie Brown is the British punk Spider-Man better known as Spider-Punk. He's from a world that's a bizarre mixture of seventies- and eighties-era London and modern-day New York. Hobie is called into action to stop Spot from causing more trouble. Electric guitar in hand, he's ready to show this universe a very different kind of Spider-Person!"
Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, your beloved Spider-Punk in 1/6th scale figure is now ready to shine your Spidey collection in his rocker style! The screen-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system and a masked head with silver spikes to mimic the signature looks. His punk fashion costume is carefully reproduced by blending sculpted and fabric elements into an incredible presentation, consisting of a studded vest, patterned pants, tailored shirt, sculpted belt with suspenders, choker, arm bands and boots."
"There's a wide range of accessories include an intricate guitar with punk pattern, a guitar effect, a dimensional travel device, assorted web accessories, themed backdrop in pop art style, and a dynamic display base. A Special Edition available in selected markets exclusively includes a punk style dimensional travel device, a memo for Gwen and a box to keep them safe. Don't miss your chance to own this must-have Spider-Punk figure!"
The 1/6th scale Spider-Punk Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and sculpted earrings, lip rings
- One (1) interchangeable masked head with spikes
- Detailed brown colored hair sculpture
- Newly developed specialized body with 30 points of articulation
- Approximately 32.5cm tall (spikes not included)
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of hands for playing guitar
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) web shooting left hand
One (1) relax left hand
- One (1) open right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) black colored punk style studded vest with patterns
- One (1) blue colored shirt
- One (1) red colored under-shirt
- One (1) pair of black colored pants with patterns
- One (1) black colored belt with blue suspenders
- One (1) pair of red colored long boots
- One (1) punk style choker
- One (1) pair of punk style arm bands
Accessories:
- One (1) guitar with printed patterns and belt (adjustable)
- One (1) guitar effect (attachable to guitar)
- One (1) dimensional travel device
- Four (4) strings of webbing accessories in different shapes and lengths
- One (1) set of skylines in pop art style backdrop
- One (1) pole with chains diorama accessory
- A dynamic figure stand with movie logo and character name
Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:
- One (1) punk style dimensional travel device
- One (1) storage box with patterns
- One (1) memo paper
