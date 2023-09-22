Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man: across the spider-verse, spider-punk

Take Down Society with Hot Toys New Spider-Verse Spider-Punk Figure

A nice assortment of Marvelous 1/6 scale figures have been revealed by Hot Toys including Spider-Punk from Across the Spider-Verse

Get ready to rock the multiverse with Hot Toys latest masterpiece from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Take down the establishment and flip society's rules on its head as Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, joins the 1/6 scale line. This rebellious and iconic Spider-Man from the Spider-Verse is truly next level with a remarkable sculpt, bringing his design right off the screen. Hobie will even come with an unmasked head sculpt, which is something we have yet to see for Spider-Punk collectibles. Every detail of his punk-inspired costume is faithfully captured from his vest, spiked mask, boots, and his signature guitar! Standing at 12.8" tall, this is the Spider-Punk figure fans have been waiting for, and a Special Editon version will even come with his gift to Spider-Gwen. We can assume that Spider-Punk will return in Beyond the Spider-Verse, so the popularity of this character will not die down. Pre-orders will be arriving soon, right here, with a late 2024 or early 2025 release. Be sure to also check out the Hot Toys 1/6 scale Gwen, Miles, and 2099 releases to finish the set.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Spider-Punk

"Taking a crap in the establishment, I salute you." – Hobie. Hobie Brown is the British punk Spider-Man better known as Spider-Punk. He's from a world that's a bizarre mixture of seventies- and eighties-era London and modern-day New York. Hobie is called into action to stop Spot from causing more trouble. Electric guitar in hand, he's ready to show this universe a very different kind of Spider-Person!"

Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, your beloved Spider-Punk in 1/6th scale figure is now ready to shine your Spidey collection in his rocker style! The screen-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system and a masked head with silver spikes to mimic the signature looks. His punk fashion costume is carefully reproduced by blending sculpted and fabric elements into an incredible presentation, consisting of a studded vest, patterned pants, tailored shirt, sculpted belt with suspenders, choker, arm bands and boots."

"There's a wide range of accessories include an intricate guitar with punk pattern, a guitar effect, a dimensional travel device, assorted web accessories, themed backdrop in pop art style, and a dynamic display base. A Special Edition available in selected markets exclusively includes a punk style dimensional travel device, a memo for Gwen and a box to keep them safe. Don't miss your chance to own this must-have Spider-Punk figure!"

The 1/6th scale Spider-Punk Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and sculpted earrings, lip rings

One (1) interchangeable masked head with spikes

Detailed brown colored hair sculpture

Newly developed specialized body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 32.5cm tall (spikes not included)

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of hands for playing guitar One (1) pair of fists One (1) web shooting left hand

One (1) relax left hand One (1) open right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black colored punk style studded vest with patterns

One (1) blue colored shirt

One (1) red colored under-shirt

One (1) pair of black colored pants with patterns

One (1) black colored belt with blue suspenders

One (1) pair of red colored long boots

One (1) punk style choker

One (1) pair of punk style arm bands

Accessories:

One (1) guitar with printed patterns and belt (adjustable)

One (1) guitar effect (attachable to guitar)

One (1) dimensional travel device

Four (4) strings of webbing accessories in different shapes and lengths

One (1) set of skylines in pop art style backdrop

One (1) pole with chains diorama accessory

A dynamic figure stand with movie logo and character name

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) punk style dimensional travel device

One (1) storage box with patterns

One (1) memo paper

