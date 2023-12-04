Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Take Flight with Harry Potter, Ron, and LEGO with New Flying Car Set

Get ready to return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as some new brick built fun arrives from LEGO that are packed with magic

LEGO is ready to make its way back to Hogwarts with a nice set of new Harry Potter set. The newest one comes to life from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as Harry and Ron Weasley find themselves in a strong predicament. Platform 9 3/4 has been closed, leaving them stranded and missing the train to the infamous school of witchcraft and wizardry. Luckily, his parents left their Flying Ford Anglia behind, so it is time to take to the sky and build this sweet 165-piece set. The entire Flying Ford Anglia has been recreated here, featuring its sky blue design, and will feature a removable roof to allow for LEGO minifigures to be placed in. The set will come with minifigures for Ron, Harry, and Hedwig, as well as Scabbers. Wizards will be able to store their wands and suitcases in the truck, allowing for more adventures in taking this baby off-road. Wizards and witches will all be able to take flight on March 1, 2024, for $14.99, and be on the lookout for more Harry Potter sets coming soon from LEGO.

Take a Ride in the Flying Ford Anglia with LEGO

"Recreate Harry Potter™ and Ron Weasley's thrilling journey to Hogwarts™ in the Flying Ford Anglia™ (76424) car with this fantasy toy playset for kids aged 7+. The LEGO® brick-built adventure toy car features opening doors and a removable roof so it's easy to place the Harry Potter and Ron Weasley™ minifigures and Hedwig™ owl figure inside. There is also space in the trunk for the suitcase, Harry and Ron's wands and Ron's pet rat, Scabbers™."

"This high-quality kids' building toy makes the best everyday treat or birthday gift for boys and girls to role-play an iconic scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ and make up their own magical stories. This adventure vehicle playset can be used with other LEGO Harry Potter building sets (sold separately) to inspire the imaginations of young wizards, witches and Muggles™ and give them even more play possibilities."

LEGO® Harry Potter™ fantasy toy car playset – Give kids a magical introduction to the Wizarding World with this buildable model of the Weasleys' enchanted Flying Ford Anglia™ car

Adventure toy playset featuring 4 LEGO® Harry Potter™ characters – Harry Potter and Ron Weasley™ minifigures, Hedwig™ and Scabbers™ figures, plus a suitcase and 2 wand elements

Ford Anglia toy car – Features opening doors, a removable roof, seats for the 2 minifigures and space behind for Hedwig™, plus an opening trunk with room inside for the suitcase, wands and Scabbers™

Fun building toy for role play – Kids can recreate the iconic Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ scene where Harry and Ron fly the car to Hogwarts™

Compact, 165-piece buildable playset – The Flying Ford Anglia™ model measures over 2 in. (5 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide

