Take Flight with LEGO's New Star Wars SMART Play Millennium Falcon

Your LEGO creations are starting to come to life as even more Star Wars SMART Play sets are on the way lights and sounds compatibility

Article Summary LEGO launches the Star Wars SMART Play Millennium Falcon with 885 pieces and interactive features.

The set includes new SMART Minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, and C-3PO with SMART Tags.

Enhance play with the optional SMART Brick for lights, sounds, and dynamic Star Wars action effects.

Measuring 10.5" long, the Falcon arrives March 2026 for $99.99, with pre-orders already available online.

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they debut a new SMART Play Star Wars set they bringing back the galaxy's most famous starship. The Millennium Falcon is now making its own landing for the new LEGO Smart Brick system that brings Han Solo's legendary freighter to life with 885 pieces once again. Unlike previous versions of the Falcon, this model is a little smaller, measuring 3.5" tall, 10.5" long, and 9" wide. The Falcon features removable and fold-out top panels for easy access to a detailed interior, perfect for holo-chess, cockpit action, and Lightsaber training.

However, it will include four brand new SMART Minifigures with Han Solo, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, and C‑3PO. LEGO has also added four SMART Tags that interact with the SMART Play system. However, this set will not include the SMART Brick; adding one from the All-In-One SMART Play sets will enhance it with dynamic lights, sounds, and more interactive play. Without the SMART Brick, it still works as a fun, displayable model, but you will pay for features you will not have access to until you acquire a SMART Brick. The LEGO Star Wars Smart Millennium Falcon is set to arrive in March 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $99.99.

LEGO Star Wars – SMART Play: Millennium Falcon

"Role-play as iconic characters on the Millennium Falcon (75426) with this endlessly playful LEGO® Star Wars™ building toy for kids. The brick-built model of the famous starship has 2 stud shooters and lift-off/foldout top sections for easy access to the detailed interior. Play holochess, practice Lightsaber™ skills or just relax in the seating area."

"This LEGO SMART Play™ Compatible Set includes 4 LEGO SMART minifigures – SMART Han Solo, SMART Chewbacca, SMART Luke Skywalker and SMART C-3PO – and 4 SMART Tags. Add a SMART Brick from All-In-One Sets 75421, 75423 or 75427 (sold separately) for interactive play with dynamic lights and sounds, including the hyperdrive leaping to light speed, laser-shooting battles, fuel explosions, Lightsaber™ clashes, and more. Set contains 885 pieces."

