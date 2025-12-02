Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, stranger things

Take on Vecna with LEGO's Newest Stranger Things Creel House Set

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the Creel House from Stranger Things

Article Summary Build the infamous Creel House from Stranger Things in LEGO form with 2,593 pieces and detailed interiors.

The set features 13 minifigures, including Eleven, Mike, Vecna, and more series favorites for fans to collect.

Explore key rooms like the attic, dining room, and Mind Lair, plus extras like Steve’s car and WSQK radio van.

The LEGO Icons Stranger Things Creel House set releases January 1, 2026, for $299.99—perfect for collectors.

Prepare to take on the Upside Down with LEGO as they debut their new The Creel House set from Stranger Things. Once the home of the Creel family in the 1950s, the house became infamous after a series of mysterious and brutal murders that left Victor Creel institutionalized for crimes he didn't commit. The truth, revealed later, is far darker, as the house was the childhood home of Henry Creel, aka Vecna, the primary villain in Season 4. The Creel House acts as a nexus between the real world and the Upside Down, and now Stranger Things fans get to build it!

Coming in at a whopping 2,593 pieces, the Creel House comes to life and measures 11.5" tall, 20" wide, and 7" deep. The house does expand and features seven spaces to explore, including the dining room, bedrooms, attic, and hallway. Other features of this Stranger Things set include 13 minifigures with Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Max, Eleven, Vecna, Mr. Whatsit, Holly, Steve, Robin, Nancy, and Jonathan. LEGO also included Steve's car and the WSQK radio van, and be on the lookout for the WSQK Radio Station gift with purchase. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to build the Upside Down on January 1, 2026, for $299.99.

LEGO Stranger Things: The Creel House

"Enter the Upside Down with the LEGO® Icons Stranger Things: The Creel House (11370), a mini house building kit for adults. This hauntingly detailed model of the ominous Gothic manor includes Steve's car, the WSQK radio van and Will's bicycle. The house features an ornate facade and open back with access to an entryway, dining room, sitting room, Alice's and Henry's bedrooms, the chilling upstairs hallway and 2 attic spaces."

"Perfect for adult fans of LEGO sets and collectors of Stranger Things merchandise, this fantasy decor model kit includes 13 minifigure characters: Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Vecna, Mr. Whatsit, Holly, Steve, Nancy, Robin, Jonathan, Max and Eleven. Build the house boarded-up or with the boards removed for a captivating display and pull the corners of the building to unveil Vecna's interdimensional Mind Lair. Contains 2,593 pieces."

