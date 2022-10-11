Take to the Field with LEGO IDEAS New Table Football Set

LEGO wants fans to get their head and hands in the game with their new beautifully crafted Ideas Table Football set. Coming in at 2,339 pieces, master builders will be able to create their very own scaled-down replica of a retro Table Football game. The set is fully loaded with features from color-coded sliding scorekeeping knobs, a buildable grandstand, and a whopping 22 minifigures to create. To make things even better, it is not just 22 minifigures that LEGO fans can build, but soccer fans will be able to build the ultimate team with 44 different heads and whopping 43 hairstyle pieces to fully customize your team. That is an insane amount of customizing options, and if you love LEGO, it is a nice bonus to get all of these extra customizing pieces. The Table Football board measures 6 in. high, 16 in. wide, and 10 in. deep, making it a worthy miniature working collectible for any fan. If you love soccer, then this is a fun set for you, and fans can play to win for $249.99, and the set is expected to release on November 1, 2022, right here.

Build Your Dream Team with LEGO Ideas Table Football Set

"Assemble your own team of champions and let the games begin with LEGO® Ideas Table Football (21337). Focus like a champion to build this scaled-down version of a retro Table Football game, featuring color-coded sliding knobs behind each goal to keep score. The set includes 22 LEGO minifigures (11 for each team), with 44 different heads and 43 hairstyle elements so you can customize the look of each character."

"It's 5-minifigures-a-side and there are 2 rods per team to control them. From kids to great-great-grandparents, anyone can join in the fun and share their love of the game. Place the non-playing minifigures in the buildable grandstand and give them flags to create a fantastic atmosphere. Explore LEGO Sets for Adults, a carefully curated collection of exciting models. Whatever your passion, there is a building project waiting for you."

Customize your team – The set includes 22 LEGO® minifigures (11 for each team), with a choice of 44 different heads and 43 hairstyle elements so you can change up the look of your team

Designed for fun, competitive play – The game table has 2 rods for each team: a rod for the goalie and 2 defenders and a rod for 2 strikers. Keep score with color-coded sliding knobs above each goal

Build an atmosphere – Place the grandstand next to the table and fill it with non-playing minifigures who become fans. Accessory elements include 2 footballs, a trophy and flags

Fun football collectible – This brick-built Table Football model measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 16 in. (41 cm) wide and 10 in. (29 cm) deep