Take Your Savage Crucible Display to the Dungeon with New Release

Harbinger Studios has a new In-Stock Sale going on and some of their latest Savage Crucible releases are here to dominate your collection

Includes modular rocky bases, skull piles, shackles, chains, and unique display elements for collectors.

Features the articulated Komodo Dragon, blood pool effect, shattered sword, and interactive terrain pieces.

Accessory kits and diorama sets are now in stock from Harbinger Studios for a fully immersive experience.

Savage Crucible is a gritty fantasy action-figure line that was created by Harvinger Studios, aimed squarely at adult collectors. The line features dark world-building, with an impressive selection of heroes, villains, and creatures to collect. Recently, they debuted their new dramatic shelf displays, such as the Deluxe Dungeon Premium Diorama set. These new accessory kits are meant to bring that world to life with multiple display stands, modular rock and terrain pieces, skull piles, and much more. From loose skulls, wandering rats, a shattered sword relic, a blood pool effect, and even shackles with chains, making display possibilities endless.

It is not often that a company drops a companion accessories kit or diorama sets, so Harvnger Studios is really standing out here. From the articulated Komodo Dragon to the additional figure pegs, this Deluxe Dungeon set is a must-have for any collector of Savage Crucible. Collectors can snag up a set of Dungeons Base Plates separately or purchase the entire Deluxe Set to truly take their collection to savage new levels. Be sure to check out the ongoing Harvinger Studios Savage Crucible In-Stock Sale right now to get yours and some of their other impressive figures.

Harvinger Studios – Savage Crucible Deluxe Dungeon Diorama Set

"Bring your Savage Crucible collection to life with our brand-new and epic Deluxe Dungeon! These dynamic rocky diorama bases are designed to elevate your figures—literally and visually. The Deluxe Dungeon takes it further, featuring four Savage Stands, our first-ever "Creature of the Crucible"—the fearsome Komodo Dragon—plus skull piles, a blood pool, shackles & chains, and more! It's the ultimate scene-setting arsenal for collectors looking to build a gritty, immersive display straight from the Crucible. Claim the darkness. Rule the shelf."

4 Savage Stand

Komodo Dragon: "Creature of the Crucible"

Skull pile (features holes where swords can be inserted)

4 rats (plug into stands)

8 separate skulls (plug into stands)

2 shackles with chains (plug into stands and can attach to a figure)

Shattered sword artifact

6 small rocks (plug into stands)

2 medium rocks

1 large rock pile

Blood pool

12 pegs for figures (plug into stands)

