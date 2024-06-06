Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Reveals Godzilla 70th Anniversary Special S.H.MonsterArts

Destroy the city and save the day as a new S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla figure from Tamashii Nations is on the way celebrating 70 years

Article Summary Godzilla turns 70: Tamashii Nations unveils a special S.H.MonsterArts figure.

Authentic recreation of 1954 Godzilla with intricate details and articulation.

Exclusive 70th-anniversary item includes heat ray effect and bonus airplane accessory.

Available for preorder at $119.99 for a February 2025 release - own a piece of history!

As Godzilla celebrates his 70th anniversary, Tamashii Nations is honoring the King of the Monsters with a special edition S.H. MonsterArts release. This commemorative figure brings to life the iconic image from the original 1954 film poster to life, capturing the essence of the creature that has easily become a cinematic legend. The 1954 Godzilla stands 5.9" tall and features a menacing expression with a robust physique that Tamashii Nations has beautifully recreated with exceptional detail and craftsmanship. This 70th Anniversary S.H. MonsterArts figure features some impressive articulation, along with textured skin, dorsal fins, menacing expression, and claws that capture the horror of this kaiju.

Each Godzilla anniversary figure comes with a special 70th-anniversary display stand and some fun accessories that enhance its nostalgic value. This will include a heat ray effect as well as an airplane, which helps to show the King of the Monsters colossal size. Godzilla continues to roar through popular culture to this day, and this S.H. MonsterArts figure stands as a testament to his legacy and is a release that will surely not want to miss. Collectors can celebrate the monster that first emerged from the depths in 1954 for $119.99 with a February 2025 release, and pre-orders are live on Fan Channel sites like BBTS and EE.

S.H. MonsterArts Godzilla (1954) 70th Anniversary Special Ver.

"To celebrate 70th anniversary of Godzilla, S.H.MonsterArts is releasing GODZILLA [1954] 70th Anniversary Special Ver.!! This 70th anniversary Godzilla was produced by the Yuji Sakai, producer of Godzilla! Colors are inspired by the original film poster. By exchanging hand parts, this King of the Monsters can hold an airplane which is attached as a bonus part. By also adding heat ray effect part so you can recreate the original film poster! As a special bonus part, Godzilla 70th anniversary pedestal comes with this Godzilla!!"

