Target Exclusive G.I.Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver Set Revealed by Hasbro

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures

G.I. Joe is an elite, worldwide special operations force made up of highly trained men and women dedicated to protecting the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization. Set to achieve total domination, these heroes are ready to confront Cobra's forces in any terrain to save the day. Things are about to get wet as the fight takes to the sea with a new G.I. Joe Classified Series 2-Pack set. Releasing as a Target Exclusive, it is the G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver is set as war erupts below the surface. Two Underwater Troopers are featured here for adding modern designs to their look with one Joe and one Cobra diver.

This new deluxe set is perfect for troop-building and features a massive set of accessories and swappable parts. The Joes are featured in a yellow scuba suit and come with a swappable head, diving gear, and a variety of weapons. The same goes for the Cobra diver, which has removable scuba gear and flippers, an extra head, and weapons like a harpoon gun, assault rifle, knife, and machete. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #169, G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver is priced at $54.99. Collectors can dive deep to grab this set in October 2025, and it will most likely be on Target shelves before preorders even release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #169, G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, the G.I. Joe Diver and Cobra Diver figures come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Deluxe Set is bursting with 27 accessory pieces. Each diver figure includes a mask with breathing hoses, alternate head, diving knife, fins, speargun, machete, backpack, and weapon accessories. The set also includes a submersible with manually spinning propellor and the M.A.S.S. Device Heavy Water Catalytic Element."

