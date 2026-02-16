Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Target Exclusive Star Wars Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary New Star Wars Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper is a Target Exclusive in The Black Series lineup from Hasbro.

Figure features weathered armor and unique brown leg armor, inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu series.

Available for pre-order at $27.99, with a Spring 2026 release date exclusively at Target.

Stormtrooper includes a blaster accessory and is perfect for expanding your Remnant Imperial collection.

Imperial Remnant Stormtroopers represent the enduring legacy of the fallen Galactic Empire after Return of the Jedi. They are now operating as scattered enforcers under regional warlords rather than as a single massive army like in the Original Trilogy. Though many units lacked the training and resources of their predecessors, they retained the same relentless loyalty to the Imperial cause. These Stormtroopers have adapted to diverse environments, from urban settlements to wild frontier worlds, and they are back for The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Despite Moff Gideon being removed from the picture, more Remnant Stormtroopers are out there, including a new The Black Series Target Exclusive from Hasbro. Unlike the standard release, this new exclusive version will feature a creamy weather armor with a new brown leg armor. He will feature a blaster as well, and this updated figure will be great to add additional rank to your Remnant Army. This Target Exclusive The Black Series figure is already up for pre-order through Target for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Remnant Imperial Stormtrooper figures, also coming soon from Hasbro, to build up your army.

STAR WARS: TBS IMPERIAL REMNANT STORMTROOPER

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Target.com; available spring 2026 exclusively at Target). THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial remnant stormtrooper from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Comes with a blaster accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!