Target Getting Exclusive Star Wars Rogue One Black Series Figures

Earlier today, Hasbro revealed that they would be celebrating the 5th anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a figure re-release. The new wave of figures (here) will include a brand new figure debut with Bodhi Hook, and they will all feature new packaging. To help with the release, it looks like Target will be getting two exclusive Rogue One figures as well. Up first is Galen Erso, who will come wearing his Imperial uniform and will have what seems like a communicator accessory. We then get the Blue Leader himself with Antoc Merrick back for action as General for the Rebel Alliance. Star Wars fans can recognize this pilot as he joined in to help with the Battle of Scarif. Both figures will be released exclusively at Target stores and will fit along with the rest of the Rogue One artwork. They are both priced at $22.99 and set to release in Fall 2021, and pre-orders could go live tomorrow (June 10, 2021) here with the rest of the new Star Wars releases at 1 PM EST.

"THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALEN ERSO Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALEN ERSO, inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable figure with fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target."

"THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ANTOC MERRICK Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ANTOC MERRICK Figure, inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable figure with fully articulated arms and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target."