Star Wars Rogue One Figures Return With Hasbro Black Series Reissue

Hasbro is celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with the re-issue of their entire wave of The Black Series figure. Kicking off the return of this legendary band of heroes is the debut of Bodhi Rook finally in 6" format and with new packaging. Each figure will be repackaged in the new Star Wars: The Black Series boxes with special artwork on the side. There will be seven figures in total in this re-release, and when all united together, fans will get a large mural of all the characters side by side, similar to the Star Wars: Rebel's wave. Rogue One Fans will see the return of Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, and Baze Malbus.

Hasbro has revealed that some of these figures have been updated with photo-real head sculpts, tweaks to the deco, and small touch-ups to the figures. The Bodhi head sculpts are pretty amazing, and it is awesome to see him get his time to shine finally in the 6" figure line. I hope we can see Saw Gerrera in the future as he still has yet to get his own Rogue One figure release. Star Wars Rogue One fans are in for a real treat if they missed these figures the first time around, and it will be great to see them side by side showing off that sweet art piece. Each of the Star Wars Rogue One figures from Hasbro is priced at $22.99 each and is scheduled to release in Fall 2021. Pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow (June 10, 2021) at 1 PM EST on a variety of retailers like here and here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH JYN ERSO Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH JYN ERSO Figure, inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY. STAR WARS fans can display this The 6-inch scale highly poseable figure featuring fully articulated head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BODHI ROOK Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021).

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAPTAIN CASSIAN ANDOR Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021).

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH K-2SO Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021).

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CHIRRUT ÎMWE Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021).

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BAZE MALBUS Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021).