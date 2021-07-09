Taskmaster is Ready to Take on Black Widow With Good Smile Company

Black Widow is finally hitting theaters today, giving fans the newest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This movie has been delayed for over a year, so it will be nice to finally see Natasha Romanoff on the big screen in her first solo film. We do know some iconic Marvel Comics character will be making their on-screen debut like Red Guardian and Taskmaster. Both of these figures are pretty popular in the comics, so it will be amazing to see their personalities form within Black Widow. Good Smile Company is also preparing for the film launch as they reveal their newest Marvel Nendoroid figure with Taskmaster. This mysterious mercenary can adapt to any fight and can learn any move set he watches, making him the ultimate killing machine.

Good Smile Company is releasing a deluxe version of Taskmaster that will come with a hooded and non-hooded head. The mercenary is highly detailed, and fully articulation bring to life his new MCU outfit. For weapons, this killer is loaded with a bow and arrow, sword, shield, gun, and grappling hook. This Nendoroid will be a perfect companion figure for other Black Widow Nendoroid figures out there to show them locked into a deadly game of cat and mouse. The Black Widow Nendoroid Deluxe Taskmaster Figure from Good Smile Company is priced at $90.00 and set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are live here and are only open until August 18, 2021, so get yours while you can.

"From MARVEL's latest film "Black Widow" comes a Nendoroid of Taskmaster! The Nendoroid is fully articulated and comes with a sword, shield and a grappling hook, allowing you to create all kinds of action-packed poses. The DX version also includes a bow, a handgun and an interchangeable head part to display the Nendoroid without a hood! Be sure to add Taskmaster to your collection and display the Nendoroid with other MARVEL character Nendoroids coming soon!"