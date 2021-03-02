Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1990's Playmates Target Set Revealed

It is time for their close-up as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles become movie stars with their newest Playmates Toys box set. Playmates are constantly re-releasing these 6-figure box sets featuring a new deco of classic TMNT figures. This time they are back as the images go up for the Target Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Star Box Set dedicated to the 1990's film. As usual, the box set will include the usual cast of characters with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, Splinter, and Super Shredder. The figures will feature "realistic" paint deco capturing some of the magic from the hit live-action movie.

Like previous releases, they will also come with weapon packs and are in blister cards. All of these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures are bundled together in a special design Subway Car showing fetch turtles home from the movie. Each of the turtles is ready for the big screen and your collection as they get a $44.99 price tag. The TMNT Movie Stars Box Set from Playmates Toys will be released as a Target exclusive, and the listing is online here but has not gone up yet. No release date has been given, but the turtles will also be released in store, so keep your eyes out. Turtle Power!

"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1990's Movie 6 – Pack of action figures. Each figure stands 4.25" – 5.0" tall, is highly detailed, articulated, and authentically decorated as they appeared in the movies! Action figures included; Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Super Shredder, and Splinter! Each figure comes packed out in their authentic movie-themed blister carded package. All figures come with their core weapon accessories. The 6-pack of blister carded figures comes packed out in the sewer subway car illustrated closed box that served as the "Lair" for the Turtles in the movie!"