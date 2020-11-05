The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Get Animated with FiGPiN

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back once again to their 1980s animated origins. FiGPiN has announced that all four brothers, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, are joining the collection. Each 3-inch enamel pin will come in a clear protective case and will have unique ID codes on the back of each FiGPiN. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are brightly colored with their animated designs that will please any fan, old or new. Whether you want to get something special for a group of your friends, bothers, or a TMNT fan, these will be the perfect gift idea for you. Each TMNT pin will be priced at $14.99 and are all set to release in December 2020. Pre-orders for all four Turtles are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing FiGPiN's coming soon featuring some of your favorite characters from movies, tv, and comics.

"Cowabunga dudes and dudettes! Based on the 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo fly into your collection as a FiGPiN Classsic 3-inch hard enamel pins. The premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiN is amazingly detailed and is able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand. The cast zinc alloy inlaid with hard synthetic color enamel pin is finished with an electroplated nickel coating.

The pin comes displayed in front of a backer card and is fully capsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case. Enhance your FiGPiN collector experience with unique ID codes on the back of each pin. The unique ID code will provide cool details such as the edition run, sequence number in the edition, artist bio, wave information, manufactured date, and rarity scale. Build and share your collection! Ages 14 and up."