Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, Masters of the Universe: Chronicles, mattel, skeletor

Masters Of The Universe Movie Collectors Figures Revealed

The figures from Mattel's new Masters of the Universe: Chronicles line, based on the new film, have been revealed.

Article Summary Mattel unveils new Masters of the Universe: Chronicles action figures based on the upcoming live-action film.

Teela, Evil-Lyn, He-Man, Skeletor, and more get detailed, film-accurate collector figures in the new toy line.

Figures feature highly detailed costumes and accessories, with standout designs for Skeletor and Battle Cat.

Masters of the Universe: Chronicles figures hit stores in April; movie releases in theaters on June 5.

Masters of the Universe fans finally got a look at what is in store for them with the new live-action film last week, and the buzz is great. I know where I have been looking; the word of mouth is much more positive than negative. We have also been waiting for months to see the figures we will receive from the film, since we heard the title of the new line, Masters of the Universe: Chronicles. Mattel has done a great job with their 1987 film figures so far, and today, we got reveals for the Chronicles line, which are impressive.

Masters Of The Universe Takes Over The Summer

We start by looking at Teela and Evil-Lyn. Their brief showdown in the trailer got me pretty hyped, and the figures here look really fun. A common theme in this line, from the looks of it, is the amount of detail in the costumes, and the attention they gave each to make sure they look as accurate as possible.

Two of Eternia's greatest warriors, Man-At-Arms and Tri-Klops, are looking pretty spiffy in their new film gear. Tri-Klops, in particular, looks great. I love the color scheme he has going on.

Our main hero and villain will, of course, be represented in the line at the start. He-Man looks as buff as he needs to be, and while I think the hair is a little darker than it needs to be, seeing him holding up that Power Sword is perfection. The standout figure, as usual, is Skeletor. The hood is awesome and I love how it hides his eyes a bit, the Havoc staff is one of the best looking we have ever gotten, and the blue skin tone and purple just pops. This may be the best modern Skeletor ever.

Finally, what Masters of the Universe line would be complete without a Battle Cat? I love how articulated he is, and I will need at least two so I can remove the armor for my shelf.

These figures will be released to stores in April, and preorders should be live soon. Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!