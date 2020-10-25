TMNT Gets Exclusive Original Comic Book Deco Bundle from Playmates

Playmates have unveiled another amazing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) van bundle. Quite similar to their San Diego Comic Con 2020 exclusive, Playmates is bringing back all your favorite turtles and then some in one nice bundle set, yet again. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Master Splinter, and Shredder are all individually packed together in a turtle van box. The biggest difference between the SDCC exclusive and this version is that the deco is based on the original IDW comic book design. Unlike their black and white counterparts, each figure will be colorized and equipped with their signature weapons. Master Splinter and Shredder will feature a nice set of weapons with an included weapons sheet, and Master Splinter will get that extra detail with a fabric outfit. This is a simple re-deco and replaced figure set, but TMNT fans can now acquire all their favorite figures in one amazing box set.

The TMNT Box Set is the perfect figure set for any fan of the series, old or new. All of these figures will be great to display as a set or individually in any growing collection. This will be a great companion piece for anyone who has the SDCC 2020 exclusive, and this one is set as a Walmart exclusive and can be found here. The TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Comic Book Action Figures Limited Edition Bundle Pack is priced at $39.95 and set to release in December. Make sure you lock down a pre-order before this set sells out like all the others released before it. It would be nice to get a bundle of just Foot Soldiers in the future to help collectors army build and give some of our turtles some worthy adversaries to go against in our displays and collections.