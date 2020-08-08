Tekken 7 Jin Kazama Unleashes the Devil with Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles has put up pre-orders for their newest fighter from the hit video game Tekken 7. The devil himself Jin Kazama has arrived and is ready to find a cure for his curse by any means necessary. This figure is highly detailed, fully articulated, and packed with interchangeable pieces. Tekken 7 Jin Kazama will get 3 swappable heads, 4 hands, and a powerful punching effect. His in-game outfit is fully recreated with this figure and any Tekken 7 fan will be happy when he is in their collection.

Jin Kazama fans will be pleased with this figure for their growing Tekken collection. I do wish that we got some demon wings for his though as hell would be unleashed on anyone shelf with that look. The Tekken 7 Jin Kazama 1/12 Scale Action Figure from Storm Collectibles is priced at $75. He is set to release between October – December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. If you want to fill out more of your Tekken 7 roster then keep your eyes out for Heihachi Mishima and Kazuya Mishima figures already released from Storm Collectibles. If collectors decide to switch games, then make sure you also check out their amazing line of characters from Mortal Kombat.

Tekken 7 – Jin Kazama 1/12 Scale Action Figure

JIN KAZAMA – The leader of the Mishima Zaibatsu and the man who declared war on the world. Fighting the Devil inside him which gets stronger everyday, he yearns to be rid of it once and for all. When his battle is over at last, will he find hope… or despair?

Features:

3 x Interchanging Jin Kazama's Head-Sculpt

4 x Interchanging Hands

1 x Special Effect